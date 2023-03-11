Everton 1-0 Brentford: Everton dig in after flying start to see off Brentford

Single-goal home wins are becoming an Everton forte under Sean Dyche and after calling for his players to develop a “relentless mentality” to see out critical moments in games, the manner in which the team saw out this latest 1-0 triumph will certainly please the Everton manager.

Dwight McNeil’s drilled shot after just 37 seconds gave Everton the earliest of leads but their failure to add to their advantage meant a nervy finale ensued and the need to dig deep in order to secure three precious points. Fortitude was required to withstand the growing pressure from Brentford.

At full time, the Goodison Park faithful let the team know what a third successive home triumph meant. It lifted Everton out of the relegation zone, temporarily at least, and gives greater credence to their home form being crucial to avoiding the drop.

There had been testing moments along the way. After a positive start in which Everton’s midfield set the tempo and a high press kept Thomas Frank’s side pinned back, the tables turned and the rearguard of Dyche’s team was given a stern examination. But last-ditch tackles and goal-mouth clearances saw Brentford off.

Despite having less possession, Everton had the better chances with Michael Keane, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi failing to take opportunities to extend the lead.

Defeating the west London club can now been viewed as a scalp and this ended their 12-game unbeaten run in the league. They still sit pretty in ninth and European dreams will not fade too much after this first loss since October 23.

Story of the game

Dyche stuck with the same team that claimed Everton’s first point from three games last weekend in a 2-2 draw away to Nottingham Forest, and they certainly started this match with unabated energy. The tempo was set from midfield and the initial pace was difficult for Brentford to cope with.

A mere 37 seconds had elapsed when McNeil fired the ball past David Raya in the Brentford goal. Seamus Coleman’s hoofed clearance was headed by Ben Mee, under pressure from Gray, to Iwobi. He fed Abdoulaye Doucoure who in turn passed out wide to McNeil. His drilled left-foot shot into the far corner brought about his second goal of the campaign.

It was a positive and intense start from the home team, who pressed high and with full commitment. Keane, one of four former Burnley players on the pitch, should have done better with a close range header and an even better chance fell for Onana when Iwobi’s cross was pushed towards the Belgium international but his side-footed effort flew over the crossbar.

Everton were certainly dominant but Brentford, whose only change from their 3-2 win over Fulham was Vitaly Janelt replacing Yoane Wissa, served notice of their attacking threat during a promising spell midway through the half. Bryan Mbeumo sent a shot at Jordan Pickford and then Ivan Toney somehow failed to connect with one of the winger’s crosses which was begging to be converted.

But it was Dyche’s team who finished the half on top. Gray saw a shot stopped by Raya’s legs and the Brentford ‘keeper then denied Iwobi from turning in the subsequent corner kick. Gray did have the ball in the Brentford net just before half time after Ethan Pinnock’s clearance cannoned back off the forward, but he had used his arm in the process.

The reprieve acted as motivation for the visitors to get themselves back into the game and came mightily close to an equaliser two minutes into the new half. Pickford did remarkably well to keep Rico Henry’s header at bay after the full back had been picked out at the far post.

Frank’s team started to dictate terms and the pressure on Everton’s backline intensified. McNeil was forced to cover as Pickford lost his bearings during a Brentford corner and the Everton goalscorer cleared Pinnock’s effort off the goalline in a heart-in-mouth moment. Substitute Kevin Schade also headed wide after being picked out by the influential Henry.

Everton were visibly tiring after their first-half exertions and started to sit deeper and deeper, they also struggled for an attacking outlet as Brentford pinned them back.

Frank made four attacking changes in an attempt to wrestle an equaliser but the home team did just enough through headers and last-ditch tackles to keep the visitors at bay and hang on to three precious points.

Player of the match: Dwight McNeil

Scored only his second goal of the season but what a vital goal it may be in Everton’s survival bid. It was a well-struck shot that flew into the Brentford net, evidencing the confidence that Dyche has placed in the former Burnley player since his arrival as manager.

McNeil’s overall play was also impressive. He put a shift in along the left flank, setting Everton’s high press which penned the visitors in for large parts of the first half, and then formed an important part of the defence’s rearguard as Brentford laid siege in the second half.