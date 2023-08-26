Four things we learnt from Everton’s third straight loss

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on August 26, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton slumped to their third defeat in as many games after Sasa Kalajdzic’s 87' minuet header secured all three points for the travelling side.

Sean Dyche’s men again saw them dominate vast periods of the game, similar to their season opener against Fulham, but similar to the Fulham game Everton frustratingly lacked a clinical finish in the final third.

Everton do however continue to break records, all being unwanted record, and becoming the first team in Premier League history to go three games without scoring.

A blunt knife in the attack.

Everton managed 15 shots today with 7 of those being on target, something that has been an improvement compared to last season at least, but have again seen wasted chances be rued late on in games.

Arnaut Danjuma had a great chance to put The Toffees ahead in the first half but a combination of a terrific Jose Sa save and an offside flag would have denied Everton from opening their season account.

Everton would continue to create chances through Abdoulaye Docoure and Danjuma but both couldn't find the back of the net in the first half.

Everton did however have the ball in the net during the second half thanks to Docoure whose initial shot deflected of Semedo into the back of the net, with Wolves having to thank VAR who ruled the goal marginally offside.

The kids will be all right.

Sean Dyche made two major changes to his side, seeing defender Jarrad Branthwaite and winger Lewis Dobbin coming in for Michael Keane and Alex Iwobi, with both players putting strong performances in to help the case against them both starting more games.

19-year-old new striker Youssef Chermiti was also introduced to the Everton fans, as the striker did well in his short cameo.

Branthwaite put in a solid performance as the young English man looked composed at the back in between the vastly experienced Ashley Young and James Tarkowski.

Dobbin however struggled to win his one-on-ones against Nelson Semedo, with the defender using his experience to help overcome the quick youngster.

However, this should be used against Dobbin as the young English man did do very well, putting in some dangerous crosses into the Wolves area.

Home games will be vital... Again.

It’s safe to say Everton’s home performances have been a cut above the disastrous show away to Aston Villa last week, and again it feels that Goodison Park will be vital for Everton’s Premier League survival for the third year running.

The Everton faithful will again look to be the driving force behind Everton as they look to carry them over the line, and again they were in fine form and voice today.

The atmosphere created at the games has proven it can carry Everton that extra yard in attack, and almost inhale the ball into the back of the opposition net, but with it only being 3 games into the season are the fans ready to start early this time out and do a full season of flares and welcome parades.

Only time will tell.

Wolves will grind out games.

Wolves battled and defended well for the whole game in a contest many will say they should have lost.

Results may show a different story on the field but a second-half goal against Manchester United, and a sloppy second-half in the 4-1 defeat to Brighton shouldn't be looked too much into as Wolves gritted their teeth before bearing them to get the winner today.

It’s this gritty defending that could see Wolves pick up vital points this season as they look to progress from last season's mixed results.

Gary O’Neil will be looking to build on today's result moving forward but will leave knowing defensively they can hold out if needed.