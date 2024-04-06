Crystal Palace fell to a 4-2 defeat against Manchester City after taking a lead just three minutes into the game through a Jean-Philippe Mateta strike.

Palace struggled to maintain their performance across the entire game, and ultimately, inconsistencies in their display led to the Eagles shipping soft goals.

Inconsistent and unsustainable performances have been synonymous with Crystal Palace this campaign, with the South London club dropping 23 points from winning positions.

However, Oliver Glasner cheekily expressed that perpetuating performance’s “will be” possible, confessing that his side will “train a lot for it.”

Consistency to come?

Palace have taken just five points from Glasner’s first six games in charge, although there have been visible improvements in the Eagles performances. The team plays with more ambition and belief since the Austrian's arrival, something that many believed they lacked during Roy Hodgson’s shortened second spell at the club.

The Palace boss admitted that his side will continue to improve and begin to employ more consistent performances.

“We will be able to keep the level high for 95 minutes, I'm sure, because all my teams had it, so we will train a lot and work hard for it," He said.

“I mention it very often: the character of the players gives me the confidence that they will train hard, so it's nothing that we do; it's what they have to do. And they will do it, I'm sure.”

Glasner also put an emphasis on his side’s fitness, making the link between his side tiring and losing concentration, conceding that his side often makes the wrong decisions.

“There are challenges to keeping this physical and mental level high for 95 minutes. It’s not easy because you always have to be focused, and when you get tired, you lose focus.

“This is what we have to fix because, in some situations, we make the wrong decisions.”

Glanser divulged a fascinating analogy, conveying that the only way is up for his side as they continue to lay down the building blocks for a successful future.

“There are many things to do, but we are starting to build a basement for what we want to do, but it’s not nice to live in a basement.

“So, now we're starting to build the walls, let the sun in, and feel more comfortable.”

Disappointing defending

Crystal Palace conceded three goals in the second half, with all of those coming in a similar fashion, down the left wing, with a ball being cut back from the byline. Glasner confessed that his side gave the goals away too easily. But he provided an optimistic view of the future.

“When you concede four goals, it's too much. We could have defended goals two and three better, but it also comes down to the quality of Manchester City.

“We made the wrong decisions when defending. We didn’t defend with clear habits, and bad habits showed; they got gaps and used them. I’m hoping that in a few months we won’t concede these types of goals.

“Maybe [we still concede] the De Bruyne goal; he’s a world-class player, but for the other goals, we won’t concede.”