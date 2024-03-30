Crystal Palace once again dropped points from a leading position this weekend. Drawing away from home to Nottingham Forest, the South London club failing to capitalise on an opportunity to steer themselves eleven points clear of the drop zone.

The Eagles took the lead just ten minutes into the game through a Jean-Philippe Mateta stunner massively against the run of play. Palace were poor in the first half but improved as the game went on.

Forest, however, did eventually find their equaliser with Chris Wood rescuing his side a point with half an hour left to play.

Oliver Glasner divulged his frustration post-match, conceding that “it felt like two points dropped.”

Profligate Palace

Crystal Palace had ten shots in the game, failing to double their advantage after taking an unexpected early lead. Daniel Munoz had a wonderful chance late in the game to secure all three points for Palace, with his headed effort hitting the post after a well-worked corner routine. Oliver Glasner commented on the number of chances his side created.

“It feels like two points dropped. We had enough chances. We created them brilliantly in different situations. Compliments to my staff; the set-plays were brilliant today and always dangerous.”

Glasner shared his frustration after his Crystal Palace side dropped points after taking the lead for the third consecutive game.

“We’re not happy with only taking a point. But if the players are working hard for the weeks and months ahead, I’m sure we will win such games, especially the last two (Luton and Nottingham Forest).”

But the Palace boss admitted that the amount of chances his side created builds belief within his camp as they head into the final nine games of the campaign.

“We created a lot of chances. It's not too easy here; they have a great squad and they’re good at home, but creating a lot of chances gives us confidence going into the next few weeks. The players fought until the end of the game, but what counts at the end is the result. We have to accept it, and we have to respect it.”

Confidence is key

The Palace boss admitted that if his side are to continue improving, they must be more confident on the ball. The Eagles only managed 40% possession today, with Glasner’s side often being extremely wasteful with the ball and, at times, causing their own problems.

“We had some phases in the game where we were not confident enough with the ball. We took the lead, and then there were 15 minutes where we were under a lot of pressure; we lost the ball too early. But then, we did it much better before halftime. We had a chance to make it 2-0 before halftime.

“There were some situations where we could have moved the ball quicker and we didn’t do it, and then we lost the ball, and that gave them a bit of momentum.”

Hardworking Henderson

Dean Henderson has had to wait to be given his chance by Oliver Glasner, but he has always been trusted - with the Palace boss admitting when he first joined the club that he would start both goalkeepers if he could, as they both possess fantastic qualities.

Henderson came into the side for Sam Johnstone - who is expected to miss the rest of the season - and delivered. The Englishman made four saves and three punches in a very strong performance against his former club. Glasner raved about the goalkeeper's "brilliance.”

"He was brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. There were several corners and free-kicks from the side, with maybe 18 heads in the six-yard box, and from nowhere, he came with his hands and cleared every ball. It was a very difficult situation – they have a lot of tall players. He did brilliantly."

When asked if the shot-stopper was at fault for the equaliser, Glasner rubbished the claims.

"The ball was delivered well by Gibbs-White. I don’t think it was a mistake by him. It was a very good header from Wood."