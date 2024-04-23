Jurgen Klopp says Trent Alexander-Arnold will be talked about for decades after the right-back reached another milestone on Sunday.

The England international, making his first league start since February, scored a majestic free-kick in the 3-1 win over Fulham, marking his 100th goal contribution for the club in just over 300 appearances.

It was his sixth direct free-kick in the Premier League - Steven Gerrard and Jamie Redknapp are the only Liverpool players with more.

And Klopp believes the 25-year-old will be talked about for the next 40 years.

"Everything has grown since I've known him," the manager said ahead of Wednesday's Merseyside derby against Everton. "He became a real man. Fantastic player from the first day. Outstanding talent turned into an outstanding world-class footballer.

"It's pretty rare as a manager to be part of the journey for such a long time. Trent never had a different manager in professional football. It will be good for him to get new influences in the future. But he can be quite happy with the steps he has made. What a good player he is - it's crazy.

"There is nothing bad to say about Trent, he is one of these stories that not a lot of clubs can really write, but he's one people will talk about 20, 30, 40 years. It's really nice. For a boy from West Derby, that's probably the best he can have in life."

On Everton

The Liverpool manager will take charge of his final Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

He has won nine of his 16 league meetings against the Toffees and the German can become the first Reds manager to win 10 Merseyside derbies.

Klopp can also become the second Liverpool boss to win both his first and last games against the Blues following Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Reflecting on the history of the fixture and its importance, he said: "Super important for us, that is clear. With the last few results Everton have pretty much sorted it [survival]. But for us the situation is clear. Again and again and again, it's really important like all the other games. But we know about the importance, definitely.

"My first derby was in 2016 and was in for a while, but when you come here I wouldn't have said it was my game of the year. I knew it was for the fans but didn't feel it then. But now I know it and feel it, my understanding developed over the years.

"They are always difficult games, especially there. At home we had a pretty good record, only Carlo Ancelotti, who is a really good manager, we lost against. It's not important what we had in the past. This is a super important game for us. We have to give it a proper try."

Diogo Jota will miss the next two weeks after sustaining a knock against Fulham.

The Portuguese forward is out of tomorrow's clash and Saturday's trip to West Ham.

He faces a race to be fit for Tottenham in early May.

Klopp said: "Diogo scored the goal, felt a little bit and now we found out it’s a little bit more. So he will be out for two weeks.

“I cannot really say a lot about it, to be honest. Before which game where he didn’t start, he got a knock – normal challenge, then felt a little bit at the hip. That was then fine because we didn’t start him, brought him on, that was alright.

“Then he started the last game, was obviously OK and then with the finish… it’s a small one but we are late in the season, so obviously now it’s not a great moment for each injury pretty much.

“It’s not a big one. When I say two weeks, actually really it’s pretty much nothing but enough to not be available.”