Liverpool have arrived in Bergamo on somewhat of a salvation mission — not just for their Europa League campaign, but their season as a whole.

The picture has changed dramatically and suddenly for Jurgen Klopp and his players as they attempt to prevent the final days of the manager’s tenure on Merseyside from drifting.

Their visit to northern Italy may be viewed as a lost cause by some. Atalanta were fully deserving of their 3-0 win in last week’s quarter-final first leg at Anfield, but if any team can summon the reserves to overturn such a deficit away from home, then it is Klopp’s side.

Whether Liverpool progress into the semi finals or not, this return fixture against Gian Piero Gasperini’s team can still act as a catalyst for the remainder of their season.

Being pushed close to European elimination came in the same week that five points were dropped in the Premier League, seeing Liverpool fall two points behind leaders Manchester City. If Klopp wants to see anything this evening, then it will be an improvement in performance; the result is almost secondary.

Liverpool must go back to basics

Not falling behind would be a start. Liverpool have demonstrated tremendous character to fight back in many games this season, but the requirement to constantly dig deep has proved tiring on a squad that has also been impacted by injuries.

Should they concede against Atalanta, then the tie will well and truly be over. Therefore, an improved defensive display, in which the increasingly frequent sighting of individual errors is eliminated, is also a must.

Another Liverpool shortcoming of late has been their wastefulness in front of goal. The sight of a more clinical attack would be welcomed by Klopp, who saw Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones all squander good chances in recent games.

Yet possibly the greatest concern, and most difficult for the manager to rectify, is that Liverpool appear to be currently running on fumes.

This will be their 52nd game of the season and it is no surprise that the two players who have played the most minutes — Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz — have looked the most drained.

Klopp has more options available to him now than at any time during the past six months, but those returning from injury are still regaining match sharpness and seeking momentum while the team as a whole are stumbling.

Therefore, this evening is about more than just a result. It is about whether Liverpool are able to consign a week of missteps to the past and show there is still more in the tank for the final five weeks of the campaign. Regaining confidence will come from a more wholesome performance.

“We should play a really good Liverpool football game, the way we usually play,” Klopp said. “We are a well-organised team, [but] we were not always [in the first leg].

“Let’s start with a much better performance, let’s try to win the game and then we will see how much time is left in the end.”