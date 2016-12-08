Henri Lansbury nominated for Player of the Month

Henri Lansbury has been nominated for Player of the Month. (picture: Getty Images/Richard Heathcote)

Henri Lansbury, currently Nottingham Forest captain due to Chris Cohen’s injury, has put in a host of impressive performances throughout the month which has helped Forest turn their form around.

A host of impressive performances

The 26-year-old contributed to Forest’s first away win and clean sheet of the season as the Reds came out 2-0 winners against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

However, what really made Lansbury stand-out and was arguably a key contribution to him being nominated for this award was his performance in the 5-2 away win against Barnsley at Oakwell. Lansbury scored a hat-trick in this game as he scored a free-kick, header and a penalty as he led by example.

The midfielder also played a key role in the 2-1 win over league leaders Newcastle United last Friday night. He won both penalties for the Reds after Jonjo Shelvey kicked out at him and then Paul Dummett later fouled him when through one-on-one.

He will be hoping that he and Forest can continue their good recent run of form as they head to face arch rivals Derby County at the iPro Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Paul Dummett takes down Henri Lansbury. (picture: Getty Images / Laurence Griffiths)

Some stern competition

If Lansbury is able to win the award which is announced on Friday morning, he will have had to overcome some stern competition.

The likes of Derby County’s Tom Ince, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Steve Sidwell and Birmingham keeper Tomasz Kuzsczak have also all been nominated for the award after impressive months.

Tom Ince scored an impressive four goals in three games during McClaren’s return to the club. Steve Sidwell has been influential in Brighton’s rise to 2nd place in the Championship with his consistent performances. Kuzsczak has been ever impressive for Birmingham who sit 5th in the league and managed to keep Bristol City at bay recently despite having a broken nose.

Tom Ince has been in superb form for Derby of late. (picture: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths)

Newcastle fans may be left with bitter taste

There has been much debate on social media this week between Newcastle and Forest fans over the events of last Friday night. Referee Stephen Martin has come under huge criticism this week and the FA have rescinded the red cards for Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett.

Many Newcastle fans were left fuming with Lansbury after he won Forest two penalties in the match and believe he influenced the referee’s decisions. Even Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez accused the midfielder of ‘acting’.

However, it is unlikely Lansbury will be too bothered with the opinions of Newcastle supporters and Benitez considering he has played a vital contribution in Forest’s rise up the table in the last month.