Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United: Collins penalty puts Sutton into fifth round after defeating high-flying Leeds

Non-league minnows Sutton United secured their passage into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time, with a penalty from Jamie Collins securing a famous 1-0 victory over a high-flying Leeds United.

The minnows started well with Roarie Deacon's disallowed goal and another decent effort from the striker in the opening proceedings. Deacon went close again as the clocked ticked down, but it remained goalless at the break.

The second period got off to an excellent start for the hosts, with Collins giving them the lead from the spot in the 52nd minute. Gary Monk's side were never in the game, and their fate was sealed with Liam Cooper's dismissal in the 82nd minute.

A great start

A little under 5,000 had packed into Gander Green Lane for what many will have expected to be a romp for Leeds, but it was the home side who came flying out of the traps.

It looked to good to be true as it looked like the home side had gone ahead six minutes in, when a Daniel Spence sends Deacon through. The forward smashed it high into the net, but the flag was up for what was a tight, but correct offside decision.

He tested the waters once again in the 12th minute, when Deacon produced a decent effort on the swivel but Marco Silvestri was there on the stretch to keep it out.

Keeping up the pressure

Monk's side looked inexperienced, and Paul Doswell's side continued to bombard their Championship opponents as the clocked ticked down.

Deacon had proven difficult to deal with, and was it again as he cut inside in the 29th minute before taking a punt. That was brilliantly blocked by Cooper, it fell to Bedsente Gomis but he was thwarted on the rebound.

Monk's side were kicked into life after that chance when Stuart Dallas been put through, but Ross Worner was quick off his line to smother the effort.

Souleymane Doukara was almost punished near the end of the half, as he was dispossessed with the ball coming Deacon but once again Silvestri was there on the stretch to keep it out.

Starting the giantkilling

Sutton started as they left off in the second period, and they were rewarded a golden opportunity to take the lead.

There was confusion in the Leeds ranks with confusion between Silvestri and Lewie Coyle, with Maxime Biamou going down under Coyle's challenge.

Stuart Atwell had no hesitation at pointing to the spot, Collins stood over the spot kick and he hit hard and low to send the home fans into a frenzy.

Fighting a losing battle

Monk's side looked to be on the offensive, but any hopes of a comeback were dashed with eight minutes to play as they were reduced to ten men.

Cooper had been booked early on in the contest, and when he tripped Craig Eastmond his marching orders looked obvious.

Leeds continued to push forward as the clash entered extra-time, but there hopes were dashed as the pitch was invaded to celebrate an historic victory that will last a lifetime.