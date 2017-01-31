Burnley break club transfer record to acquire Robbie Brady from Norwich City

Brady is a key figure for Ireland (photo: Getty Images)

Burnley have signed Robbie Brady for an undisclosed club record fee as the creative left-sided talent joins the Clarets on Deadline Day.

Brady proved his worth at Hull

Brady was a product of the famous Manchester United Academy but struggled to break into the first team after spending two seasons as a professional at Old Trafford. The Irishman spent the vast majority of that time on loan to Hull City, earning promotion from the Championship to the Premier League in 2012-13. That season also marked the start of his Republic of Ireland career that now spans across 31 games with seven goals.

After 74 appearances and seven goals during his loan spell with the Tigers, he was signed permanently as Hull looked to establish themselves in the top flight. He made a further 50 appearances and scored another seven goals across two seasons but the Humberside club were ultimately relegated in the latter of those campaigns.

The Irishman in action against Italy (photo: Getty Images)

The Irishman returns to the top flight oncemore

However Brady remained in the top flight as promoted Norwich City signed him for £7 million and he played in 36 of their top flight matches. Three goals and a handful of assists was not enough to keep the Canaries up and he has spent the first half of this season forging four more goals at Championship level.

With Norwich making a handful of Deadline Day signings, the path opened up for Brady to return to the Premier League with Burnley. The versatile star can play left-back or left-midfield and will provide an alternative option to a Clarets side who have been achieving above expectations so far this season.

News of the transfer was released at half-time of Burnley's clash with Leicester City as the club announced on their Twitter page that Brady had signed for an undisclosed Club record fee on a three-and-a-half-year contract.