Everton 4-0 Manchester City: Pep's Citizens dismantled by impressive Toffees

On Sunday the English Premier League whipped up the battle between two cities and the first stage of the battle saw Everton host a Manchester City side looking to build on their impressive away win in the FA Cup last weekend.

This proved not to be the case as Everton performed well above expectation to dismantle Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side and not just be a slim margin, The Toffees sent their fans home beaming with joy as they put four past City to inflect Guardiola's biggest league loss in his managerial career.

Positive start sets the tone for Everton

Everton made a bright start to the game and after nine minutes they managed to put the ball into the back of the net, Romelu Lukaku drove forward and intelligently slipped the ball through to the flying full-back Seamus Coleman, the Irishman played the ball across to the free Kevin Mirallas who tapped into an empty net. Unfortunately for the home crowd Coleman was offside as Lukaku played him through.

Manchester City felt they should've had a penalty shortly after the home side's disallowed goal, Kevin De Bruyne managed to cause problems down the left side and his cut back picked out Raheem Sterling. The former Liverpool man tried to round Joel Robles and was stopped by the sliding Leighton Baines, despite Sterling's claim for a penalty the officials waved play on.

De Bruyne was looking the most likely player on the pitch to unlock a defence and after a number of chances created he almost created the opener when Ramiro Funes Mori gave away possession on the half way line. De Bruyne clipped a lovely ball over the top to David Silva who was in aces of space and Robles did excellently to deny the midfielder before the danger was eventually cleared by Ashley Williams.

Manchester City punished by clinical Toffees

Just after the half hour mark the intense first half finally saw the deadlock broken, City lost possession in a dangerous area and they were rightly punished. Everton youngster Tom Davies made the interception before playing a perfectly weighted through ball to Mirallas and the Belgian pulled the ball across to his countryman Lukaku and the forward finished at the first time of asking.

City came close to a leveller shortly after the opener, a low cross from the left flew agonisingly past the stretching Sergio Aguero, had the forward scored the officials would've had questions asked after failing to spot Aguero's pull back of Funes Mori.

There was one last chance before the break and that fell to the away side, Gael Clichy crossed from the left and fellow full-back Bacary Sagna found space at the back post, his header was put back across goal and fortunately for Everton Tom Davies was at the back post to head off the line.

Everton got off to the perfect start in the second half as it took just two minutes for them to double their lead. Lukaku tried slipping the ball to Mirallas, however former Everton man John Stones denied the pass, disappointingly for the City man the ball fell to Ross Barkley who managed to pick out Mirallas and the Belgian drilled his effort across goal and into the bottom corner.

Following the second goal City started to dominate as Everton looked to protect their lead and invited pressure. Despite a number of free kicks for City in a dangerous area they struggled to make full use of their set pieces. With the game entering the last twenty minutes Aguero had a rare sighting of goal and his effort went close as Robles had to be sharp to push the chance wide.

The home side looked for the counter attack as City continued to push for a way back into the game and with eleven minutes left on the clock City were punished once more. In terrific fashion Davies scored a wonderful goal to crown off his and his team's brilliant performance and his ever professional goal will be one to savour for quite some time.

The youngster won the ball inside his half before bursting forward, Davies then skipped past Clichy and Yaya Toure with a great piece of skill which was followed by some link up play with Barkley and a delightful chipped effort which bounced in after Lukaku failed to make contact on the line.

As the game ticked into injury time Everton brought on new signing and youngster Ademola Lookman, who enjoyed a dream start to his Premier League and Everton career. The last kick of the game saw Coleman charge down Stones who's clearance cannoned off the full-back straight to Lookman and the youngster calmly slotted the ball across goal and through Claudio Bravo's legs.

It was a tremendous performance from Everton who recorded their first win over City in seven meetings and the Toffees continue their excellent home form which has seen them lose just once in their last fourteen Premier League home matches.

As for Manchester City it's another setback in their title bid and some serious questions will be asked of Pep and his squad as they fall further behind league leaders Chelsea.