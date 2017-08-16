Everton confirm signing of Gylfi Sigurdsson for club-record fee

Photo: Getty Images

Everton have confirmed the signing of Gylfi Sigurdsson on a five-year contract from Swansea City for an initial fee of £40 million pounds. Sigurdsson, 27, is the Blues’ twelfth summer signing and the move represents the third time they’ve broken their club record transfer fee this window.

Sigurdsson had been of interest to Everton for a number of months but the club stepped up their chase this summer after it became clear they would have to replace the playmaking ability of Ross Barkley.

Ronald Koeman made sure it was known he wanted the 27-year-old and the Blues made two bids that were both rejected by the Swans before they were able to agree on a deal.

Koeman had been unsure whether or not Everton would return with another bid for the Icelandic international after an impasse in negotiations had been reached between all parties.

The Welsh club had been adamant they would get their £50 million pounds asking fee for their talisman but have to an agreement on a lower initial price so they are able to strengthen Paul Clement’s squad before this transfer window slams shut.

Sigurdsson excited by Everton ambition

The 27-year-old will be expected to produce a similar assists and goals total as he did last season, when he was able to contribute nine goals and 13 assists to help Swansea avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Speaking to EvertonFC.com, Sigurdsson said: “Hopefully I will continue to create goals and score goals for the team and contribute to the kind of success we’re seeking at the Club.

“This is an ambitious club and it is clear we are moving in a really good direction. The most important thing is that this team keeps winning games and climbing the table - and does that throughout the season.”

Sigurdsson will have to wait for his Everton debut as he hasn’t completed 90 minutes during pre-season and is unlikely to play in the Europa League tie with Hajduk Split.

The Icelandic midfielder could make his debut on Monday night as his new club travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City.

Ronald Koeman comments

Ronald Koeman would have liked to have the 27-year-old in his squad prior to the start of the Premier League season but is still delighted at getting a long-term target of his.

He told EvertonFC.com: “In my opinion, in his position he is one of the best in the Premier League. We have the player here and that’s really good for the team.

“I’m really happy because the Board and especially our Chairman, Bill Kenwright, did everything to get him. It took some time but finally we have signed the player.”