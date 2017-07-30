Huddersfield Town 1-2 Udinese: Wagner's Terriers suffer defeat at home

Tom Ince trying to win the ball back from Giuseppe Pezzella | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

In the only pre-season game at the Galpham Stadium, Huddersfield Town suffered defeat at the hands of the Italian outfit, Udinese.

Ince scores 4th goal in 5 games

Tom Ince struck in the first half for his fourth goal in five games to give the Terriers the lead, only for a defensive error shortly afterwards leading to an equaliser for the visitors.

Ryder Matos’ attempt in the second half was then enough for the Serie A side to take the spoils in West Yorkshire.

Town boss David Wagner fielded two entirely different starting elevens for each half, looking to experiment with the Terriers first Premier League game just two weeks away.

Mooy returns for Huddersfield

Aaron Mooy returned following his duties for Australia in the Confederations Cup, whilst the previously injured Scott Malone and Michael Hefele recovered to take part.

The visitors looked the sharper side in the opening exchanges, with ex-Chelsea striker Stipe Perica put newly-loaned keeper Jonas Lossl to the test with an accurate half-volley after nine minutes.

Ince struck home first for the hosts, boasting a prolific pre-season as he grabbed his fourth in five, nestling the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

However, despite the lead, the Italians still looked dangerous against the Huddersfield back line. Neat interchanges along the front enabled Kevin Lasagna to drag a shot wide after beating Lossl, whilst Perica also saw an effort go close.

Rajiv van La Parra should’ve double the home sides lead when sent through. With only the goalkeeper to beat, his miss lead to disaster down the other end as the hosts were pegged due to a Town defensive error.

After losing the ball cheaply, Lasagna’s eventual shot deflected in off Philip Billing into the bottom corner.

Despite being few and far between, chances arose for both sides in the second half. After Lasanga was brought down by Dean Whitehead for a free-kick, Andrija Balic rattled the bar before Matos’ instinct prevailed as he tapped home the rebound.