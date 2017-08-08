Mark Hudson retires from playing duties

Mark Hudson pictured with the Play Off trophy with Huddersfield Town. (Photo via gettyimages/Robbie Jay Barratt)

Huddersfield Town club captain Mark Hudson has decided to call it a day on his playing career and move into the Town coaching setup under the guidance of manager David Wagner.

The 35-year-old central defender joined the Terriers in 2014 and went on to make 109 appearances for the club.

Helping turn the Club's fortunes around

Hudson began his transition to coaching in April 2016, signing a three-year contract with Town. This allowed him to make the move during the contract and now he is currently studying for his UEFA A coaching licence.

David Wagner told @htafcdotcom, "I’m very happy that Mark is becoming part of my backroom staff."

“From my first day in England, Mark has been one of the biggest positives. He is a huge influence in our dressing room, a total professional with a winning mentality, and that was why securing his future to Huddersfield Town was so important last April."

Wagner added, "as a player and a potential coach, it was vital that we keep Mark here."

“Make no mistake; Mark made a huge contribution to the success this Club enjoyed in 2016/17, both through his performances on the field and his influence off it."

Hudsons qualities could be essential

His Premier League experience, as well as footballing knowledge, could be vital if Huddersfield are to survive their first ever season in the top flight of English football due to the squad being both young and fairly inexperienced in the Premier League.

Speaking to HTTV, Hudson explained why he has decided to hang up his boots. “It’s not an easy decision, I don’t think having played football for so long that it comes about easily but I think that the decision is the right time for me".

However, Hudson felt now was the best time to call it a day. "Body wise, where we have come to and obviously with the boss, it all came together perfectly. I’m looking forward to transitioning into coaching.”

Hudson finishes his career with 460 games to his name, mainly across the top two divisions of English football. He has completed three promotions to the top flight with Crystal Palace in 2004, Cardiff City in 2013 and Huddersfield Town in 2017, as well as holding a runners up medal in the League Cup, also with Cardiff.