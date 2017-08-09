Wagner vows not to change with Huddersfield set to undertake Premier League challenge

Picture: Getty Images / Clint Hughes

With Huddersfield Town about to embark on their first foray into the top flight of English football in over 40 years, how will their charismatic head coach David Wagner fare when crossing swords with the "big guns" of Premier League management?

The 45-year old-German is often animated on the touchline. During the match against local rival Leeds United last season, Wagner, who is a close friend of Jürgen Klopp, ran onto the pitch to celebrate the late winner, and then clashed with Leeds boss Gary Monk on returning to the touchline, this resulted in both men being sent to the stands.

When asked if he would change the way he was when against the likes of his his friend Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger - the German remarked; "I am what I am. Hopefully I’ll be able to learn my lesson but in terms of the desire and passion for my team and for the game, this will probably never stop.

"It doesn’t depend on being in the Premier League or Championship either, only on my love for the game.

"I will never change and if you watch football in Brazil, for example, you might think I’m very calm by comparison!"

​It will not be long before we discover how Wagner performs in the top flight.

Will they defy the odds?

Defender Martin Cranie commented on the fact that Town are already being tipped for relegation, speaking about how "the transformation at the club last season was unbelievable."

Craine went on to say, "ninety per cent of the lads here have never played in the Premier League and it’s going to be tough. But we did something amazing last year by going up, so why can’t we defy the odds again?"

There is no doubt that the players will try their hardest, work their socks off and attempt to make everything as difficult for their opponents as possible, the team may still get relegated proving the pundits right, or they may do what they did last year - surprise all those stating they will be going straight back down and stay up.

Either way, it's certain that the Town fans will not give a jot either way - to have made it to the top flight after such a long absence has just about sunk in with most now, and they are going to enjoy the ride.