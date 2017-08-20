David Wagner salutes "brave" Huddersfield Town after Premier League home victory over Newcastle

Wagner salutes the fans after Huddersfield shut out Newcastle 1-0/Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner hailed his side's "bravery" after the Terriers kicked off their home schedule with a 1-0 win over fellow new boys Newcastle United.

Town are the first promoted side to record consecutive clean sheets to start life in the Premier League since Charlton Athletic in 1997-98. Aaron Mooy scored the only goal of the game to continue Huddersfield's dream start.

Wagner urges focus, salutes atmosphere at John Smith's Stadium

The Terriers boss spoke of his team's concentration and the support the fans provided during the match:

“I always say that to the players and now we are the living proof,” the Huddersfield manager said after Mooy’s superb shot five minutes after half-time sealed the victory. “I did not expect to be here but we must not forget that while we have had two great results we are still only two games into the season. All we want to do is to be brave in every single game and we have done that so far.

“There was a real Premier League atmosphere at the stadium today. I noticed the difference even from the coach on the way in to the game. I just told the players to enjoy it, because they have made it happen. I am enjoying it too. I was a little bit more relaxed this week after the win at Crystal Palace.”

Huddersfield boss brushes off strength of opponents, speaks of difference from last year's match vs Magpies

Wagner was quick to brush off the notion that Huddersfield have yet to face a top Premier League side: We, as Huddersfield Town, will never ever speak about weaker teams in the Premier League,” he said. “We have respect. We know where we have come from.”

He also commented on why the Terriers turned the result of this fixture after Newcastle were 3-1 winners last season in the Skybet Championship: “We lost that game in a few seconds because we made a couple of mistakes,” he said. “Today we did everything right. Everything in the Premier League is a little bit quicker so you have to be fit and on your game and at the moment we are.”

Huddersfield will try for their third straight win to start the campaign when they host Southampton next Saturday following a midweek away fixture to Skybet League One outfit Rotherham United in the second round of the Carabao Cup.