Abdelhamid Sabiri nets debut goal in friendly win over Altona 93

With no Premier League matches because of the international break, instead of resting on their laurels Huddersfield Town had booked in a friendly match with Hamburg team Altona 93.

An ideal opportunity for David Wagner and the Terriers to keep the momentum going whilst preparing for the match with West Ham.

The German head coach made 10 changes to the team that drew with Southampton with only Christopher Schindler the surviving player from the last Premier League game played. Abdelhamid Sabiri and Florent Hadergjonaj made their first starts for the Terriers and both were to have incredible first matches. Within three minutes Town had very nearly scored as a corner kick from Joe Lolley was met by the head of Michael Hefele, but the header went just over the bar.

It wasn't long before the Terriers had their first goal, in fact it was just a minute later. Sabiri managed to thread a reverse through ball straight between the Altona defence, Laurent Depoitre latched onto the ball and slotted the ball left footed past the golkeeper to get his first goal of the season, and his first for Town. The Hamburg team nearly equalised after being awarded a free kick 25 yards from the goal. The shot was curled wide of the near post.

Depoitre nearly got his second from a very dangerous town set piece, as Joe Lolley yet again swung a ball in, but the striker was unable to get his shot on target and went wide past the post. Altona 93 had a goal disallowed on the 30 minute mark, as a rebounded shot was sent into the net by Schultz but the forward had been offside.

Lolley had a change of a goal himself, as a clever ball by Town saw Scott Malone find new boy Sabiri in space down the left, he cut inside and passed the ball to Lolley who hit a strike first time, but it was straight at the keeper. Dean Whitehead also had a change at goal after a shot ricocheted out to him following a Town corner, the resulting half volley could only be blocked by the german keeper.

Joel Coleman kept the terriers ahead just before half time as the Altona forward Brisevac powered a right footed strike towards the town goal, however it found the hands of Coleman meaning that Town went into the break with a one goal advantage.

​Second half & subsitutes

​During the break Wagner made two changes, bringing in their last summer signing Rob Green for Joel Coleman, and Regan Booty for Schindler. The first 13 minutes of the second half saw very little of note, the match definately had a "friendly" feel to it. That was until the 58th minute when Collin Quaner pick out Hadergjonaj down the right in space, after bursting down the flank the ball was crossed into the box. Sabiri was there to connect and after dribbling past his man hit the shot into the back of the net and Town were 2-0 up.

The Ingolstadt player was causing all sorts of problems to the Germans down that right hand side, and once again burst into action, sending a cross to the feet of Lolley who volleyed the ball straight at the keeper. Wagner then brought in four other subs Chris Löwe, Tommy Smith, Rajiv van La Parra & Tom Ince in place of Scott Malone, Florent Hadergjonaj, Collin Quaner and Joe Lolley.

Sabiri once again moved towards the goal and hit with his left foot, this drew a save from the Altona 93 keeper, but it bounced up and was met by Depoitre who converted the rebound with an amazing overhead kick, to grab his second goal and the Terriers third. This is how the match ended, with Town going back into the Premier League matches unbeaten.