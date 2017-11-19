Aaron Mooy admits it was a “bad day” for Huddersfield Town

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Istitene

Huddersfield Town were on the end of a 4-0 beating at the hands of AFC Bournemouth on Saturday and downbeat midfielder Aaron Mooy, whilst speaking to HTTV, claimed that it was “a bad day.”

Such a resounding score line slightly flattered Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth who will be happy that they not only held on, but managed to add to their tally as their game took a negative turn through a 45th minute red card for skipper Simon Francis.

The return of Callum Wilson, who made his first start at The Vitality Stadium since picking up yet another unfortunate injury, was a positive for The Cherries. With Mooy claiming the star striker “punished our mistakes,” managing to grab himself a hat-trick along the way.

Poor set-piece defending

Huddersfield seemed to come racing out of the blocks with their usual pressing game, as Mooy pointed out “we started (the game) really well.” Rajiv van La Parra had his early effort parried and Scott Malone fired his shot just wide, both failing to make Town’s early pressure count.

David Wagner’s men produced 19 shots on the day but The Terriers failed to convert chances into goals and Mooy believes “when we create chances we’ve got to be clinical and put them away”

Bournemouth punished Huddersfield’s missed chances as Wilson scored the first gaol of the game, a simple header from 3-yards out as set-pieces were once again the downfall of The Terriers' defence.

Lessons haven’t been learned from the past as the issue of set-pieces was raised during the Liverpool game, when it was Mooy on that instance who failed to pick up his man. The Australian this time conceded they “got done by two set-pieces.”

Huddersfield continued to press

The red card of Francis gave Huddersfield a route back into the game “once they went 2-0 up we were still pushing, with a man short we thought we had a good chance still” said Mooy.

Huddersfield pressed hard to pull a goal back, however the third goal, which came on the 70th minute from Harry Arter, practically sealed the game for Bournemouth. Mooy summed up the feelings of the player at the time stating that “when it goes to 3-0 it’s game over.”

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Istitene

Moving on to the next game

Usual captain Tommy Smith still remains side-lined and the armband was this week handed to Mooy. The 'Aussie' has only been at the club for just over a season but was “proud to be captain for the day.”

Mooy arrived at Huddersfield from Manchester City following a successful loan spell at The Terriers last season. The recent signing insists the team “must now move on and turn our attentions to next week” as Huddersfield take on his former club City, who are flying high at the top of the Premier League and look unstoppable.