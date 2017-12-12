Huddersfield Town 1-3 Chelsea: Blues dominate lacklustre Terriers

Chelsea cruised to a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night against Huddersfield Town in West Yorkshire to return to winning ways after the defeat to West Ham United in their last Premier League match.

Despite being without star striker Álvaro Morata and leaving backup Michy Batshuayi out of the starting line-up, Antonio Conte's side convincingly beat the top-flight newcomers.

Total Control

The current Premier League champions bossed almost the entire first half, showing no signs of being fazed by the Yorkshire downpour or the budding atmosphere at John Smiths Stadium.

Chelsea had appeared to open the scoring just five minutes into the first half, but Pedro's slotted goal was ruled correctly offside by the linesman.

The visitors, who had over 65% possession in the first half, rarely gave up control of the tempo of the match, and allowed minimal counter attacks by the Terriers. The hosts themselves had only one long spell of possession in the first 45 minutes, which occurred just after the 10th minute, but no solid chance came off the attacks.

The Blues took the deserved lead in the 23rd minute on a goal by Tiemoué Bakayoko, who had been receiving plenty of criticism from Chelsea supporters since his big money move from AS Monaco. Huddersfield's goalkeeper Jonas Lössl slipped and gave the ball to the Blues in midfield, where Willian played in Bakayoko who placed the ball beautifully past Lössl.

Bakayoko almost had a second in the 40th minute, as the Frenchman's glancing header from a Blues free kick went just wide of the net.

Chelsea doubled their lead just two minutes before halftime, as Willian headed home the visitors' second and deflated Huddersfield's hopes for a draw right before going in for their halftime team talk.

Marcos Alonso received the ball in an advanced position on the left flank, and his beautifully crossed ball found Willian's head on the right side of the six-yard box, where the Brazilian had minimal work to head home.

Embed from Getty Images

Pedro's Chances

Pedro almost made it three on the stroke of halftime, when he was played in one on one with Jonas Lössl, only to be denied by Town's stopper.

The Spanish attacking midfielder finally got on the scoresheet five minutes into the second half.

Willian headed down a ball to Pedro, who volleyed a beautiful shot from the top of the penalty box to make it 3-0 to Chelsea.

The former Barcelona star had back to back clear cut chances in the 67th and 68th minute to give the Blues a fourth, but both went by calling. The first came off beautiful and intricate passing, but Pedro's shot went over the bar.

Just one minute later Pedro was played in by a beautiful Bakayoko delivery, but the Spanish midfielder shanked his shot wide of Lössl's goal.

Laurent Depoitre ruined Thibaut Courtios' clean-sheet on the last play of the match, when the Huddersfield substitute glanced a header past the diving Belgium international.

Next?

Chelsea play host to Southampton on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, while Huddersfield travel down to Watford to take on The Hornets at Vicarage Road.