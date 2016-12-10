Connect with facebook
Jürgen Klopp reveals that Liverpool's Joe Gomez is going nowhere in January

The Liverpool boss will turn down loan deals for the youngster who has recently returned from a long-term injury.

Joe Gomez trains at Melwood. (Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Jürgen Klopp has insisted that 19-year-old centre-back Joe Gomez will be staying put at Liverpool for the remainder of the season, rather than going out on loan.

The Englishman has been linked with a loan move away from Liverpool in January, but the German manager believes he will benefit more if he stays at the club.

Gomez only returned to action last month, following a year out with an achilles and anterior cruciate ligament injuries, where he featured for the Liverpool under-23s.

Since then he has featured a further two times as he aims to rebuild his match fitness, but he is still some way from featuring for the first-team again.

Gomez is an unbelievable talent

Speaking on Friday, Klopp was asked whether Gomez could compete for a first-team spot during the new year or whether he will be heading out on loan. In response, Klopp said: “No to the second question about a loan.

“For us, I don’t think so. We had a very good talk. What I think about Joe Gomez is he is an unbelievable talent, which everybody knew before.

“It’s a long injury and if we send him on loan, with his quality, a team will play him every game. That is not what he needs in the moment. Because he was a long time injured he needs us to judge: ‘now play, now stop, rest, work on this, do this, do a little bit on this’.”

Gomez has already started his pre-season

Klopp sees the second half of the season as an early attempt for Gomez to prepare himself for the 2017/18 season, so that he can play a big part in the team in the near future.

Klopp continued: “He’s our boy for the future 100%.

“This half a year playing I don’t know, playing the highest level he can, maybe. We have him. So maybe he is an option for the first team. But maybe not for this season.

“His pre-season has already started and he can get match time, and will have match time for sure with the under-23s. That’s very important.

“There’s no rush for him, and no rush for me. At this moment I would say ‘no loan’ but everything else, we will see.”