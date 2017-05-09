Sadio Mané scoops Player of the Season accolade at Liverpool Players' Awards

(Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Sadio Mané was announced as Liverpool's Supporters' Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season for 2016-17 on Tuesday night at the club's end of season awards ceremony at Anfield.

In his first season on Merseyside, the £30 million summer signing from Southampton scored 13 goals and laid on five assists in 27 league games - but it has actually been his absences from the team that have underlined his importance.

Mané receives main gong as he swoops another double

The Reds' form suffered significantly when Mané went to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal in January, winning just one of nine games in all competitions.

And Jürgen Klopp's charges have lacked fluency and threat since the winger was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury sustained in the Merseyside Derby win over Everton on April 1.

The Senegalese wide-man has been a revelation since making the well-travelled route from Southampton to Liverpool, quickly becoming arguably the most important player in Klopp's eleven.

As well as being chosen by the fans as the club's best player this season, Mané's form was recognised by his team-mates, the 25-year-old chosen by Liverpool's senior squad ahead of Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino for the accolade.

Upon accepting the award, he told the crowd: "I just want to thank my team-mates and the supporters for giving me these great honours. It means so much to me. I feel at home at this club and in this city."

He added that everyone at the club, from the players, the staff, Klopp and the fans, have made him feel "so welcome" and he has "loved every minute of playing for Liverpool this season," insisting: "I can't wait to get back fit to help the team again."

Alexander-Arnold and Woodburn's progress recognised

Elsewhere, Trent Alexander-Arnold was the winner of the Young Player of the Season after making 12 first-team appearances, signing a new contract in reward for his progress back in November.

The West Derby-born teenager noted that he wants to "push on now and do better", adding: "I think it was a shared award because I can't say I performed better than Ovie [Ejaria] or Ben [Woodburn], it's a joint effort."

The 18-year-old Academy graduate, who has featured largely at right-back, also made his first Premier League start away at Manchester United in January, and said: "This season has been unbelievable being in and around the first-team and winning this is a memorable moment for me and my family. My goal at the start of the season was to try to play with the under-23s as much as I could and it has really gone well."

Woodburn beat Rhian Brewster and Harry Wilson to be named Academy Player of the Year after his first-team breakthrough at the age of 17, scoring against Leeds United in the EFL Cup in October to become the club's youngest ever goalscorer.

The Goal of the Season went to midfielder Emre Can for his phenomenal overhead kick in a win away at Watford only last week.

Other major award winners saw Roger Hunt honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Lucas Leiva's decade of service recognised with the Special Recognition Award and the 1977 Liverpool team that won the European Cup for the first time in Rome handed the Outstanding Team Achievement Award.