Thomas Lemar the subject of club-record bid from Liverpool

Lemar in action for Monaco (photo: Getty Images / Jean Catuffe)

Liverpool are looking to make a statement in the final few days of the transfer window, having submitted a club-record bid for Thomas Lemar.

With Naby Keita set to sign in 2018 and Virgil Van Dijk still being hotly pursued, it's hard to imagine that Liverpool officials have time for another big move, but they're making one.

Big bucks

AS Monaco have received a bid of what would be a Liverpool club record fee for their midfielder, upwards of £50 million.

It's thought that the widely expected Naby Keita signing will break Liverpool's transfer record, something that a Lemar signing would then do again at the suggested fee.

Whether or not the deal will go through remains to be seen with Monaco said to still be considering a deal which would see them see another key player after such a successful year last time out as they won the league.

The Ligue 1 side have already lost Tiemou Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy to Premier League clubs this summer, with wonderkid striker Kylian Mbappe set to move to Paris Saint-Germain in the final days of the window.

Embed from Getty Images

Reds to gazump Gunners?

The fact they'd already lost so many stars had been muted as the reason for Arsenal's failed attempt to sign Lemar earlier this summer, meaning Liverpool would be firmly gazumping the Gunners by snaring the Frenchman.

It remains to be seen where exactly Lemar fits into Liverpool's squad, in terms of whether he's being targeted to replace the Barcelona-linked Philippe Coutinho, or perhaps as an alternative to Liverpool target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is nearing a move to Chelsea.

There are excellent arguments on either side, with all rumours set to either come to fruition or be struck down in an exciting.