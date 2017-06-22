Liverpool confirm club-record signing of Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have confirmed the club-record signing of Mohamed Salah, luring the Egyptian to Anfield from Roma with their first major move this summer.

After conducting a deal that hadn't gone under the radar of the media, the Reds brought weeks of negotiating to an end when they made the signing public on Thursday.

Record buy

Signing for an initial £36.9 million, according to Roma's official website, Salah becomes Liverpool's new record signing with little room to spare, edging out the thirty-five million pound purchase of Andy Carroll in 2011.

It's Liverpool's first statement signing of the summer, having only brought in 20-year-old Dominic Solanke from Chelsea on a free previously, and one that signals their intend to keep progressing under Jürgen Klopp.

It's believed that Salah is on wages totalling around £100,000 per week, signing a five-year-contract to complete a move to Merseyside he's been waiting for since 2014.

Indeed, Liverpool came very close to capturing Salah on Deadline Day in January 2014, only to be gazumped financially by Chelsea at the last minute, the Blues purchasing him from Basel.

The finished package?

Since his disappointing spell in London, Salah's career has been on an upward spiral in Italy, flourishing at Fiorentina before reaching double digits for league goals in each of the past two seasons.

With that in mind, it appears that Liverpool have brought the ready-made package in Salah, a player who will likely slot straight into Klopp's goal-laden front three with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino - as Philippe Coutinho moves back into midfield.

The move signals Liverpool's intention to move away from a transfer strategy of targeting talented youngsters this summer, with other targets such as Virgil Van Dijk in the prime of their careers, rather than simply showcasing 'potential' to become world class.

Liverpool have been in need of an alternative to Mane in the 'fast winger' stakes ever since the Senegalese signed, with Salah's dribbling ability, finishing talent and rapid movement likely to be a hit under Klopp.

It's only the start for the Reds, with a war chest of well over £100 million reported to be in mind when it comes to summer spending, with the capture of Salah a very positive start indeed.

Number 11 for happy Salah

He'll take the number 11 shirt previously worn by Roberto Firmino, amid reports that Firmino will take the vacant number nine shirt for the coming season.

Upon signing, some of Salah's comments were - "I'm very exicted to be here, I'm very happy.

"I will give 100 per cent and give everything for the club. I really want to win something for the club. We have a great team and very good players, I was watching the games last year and everyone was giving 100 per cent to win."