Liverpool duo Coutinho and Salah to miss Merseyside derby FA Cup clash on Friday night

Coutinho and Salah (Photo credit: Getty images)

Jürgen Klopp has revealed that Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah have been ruled out of Liverpool's FA Cup third-round clash with Everton on Friday.

Both players were absent from the squad that travelled to Turf Moor claim as the Reds claimed a dramatic 2-1 New Year's Day victory over Burnley to stretch their unbeaten run to 15 games.

Coutinho - who has been heavily linked with a January move to Spanish giants Barcelona with Liverpool reportedly open to doing business - is currently sidelined by a thigh injury.

Liverpool rejected three previous offers from the Catalan club before the start of the season, the final reportedly being a Premier League record transfer bid.

Though the Brazilian - whose back injury at the start of the season cleared up after the transfer window closed - missed the Burnley win, Liverpool manager Klopp said: "I have nothing to say about it. All the things I could say now will only create stories."

The German refused to be drawn on Coutinho, but insisted that he should be available for the clash with Premier League leaders Manchester City at Anfield on January 14.

Salah unavailable but Van Dijk could make debut

Liverpool's top-scorer Salah - with 23 in all competitions - will also miss the derby after a groin injury the Egyptian suffered in the Reds' 2-1 victory over Leicester.

Klopp confirmed that Salah and Coutinho's problems are "not big injuries" and said both could feature against City.

World-record Virgil van Dijk is also being considered after joining in a £75 million deal on January 1, despite the manager's suggestions earlier this week that the Dutchman would not be in contention until the visit of City.

The German manager added: "Mo and Phil are not available. Virgil is obviously healthy, we'll see what we do with him."