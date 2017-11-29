West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Newcastle United: Magpies sneak a point thanks to dramatic comeback

INCIDENTS: Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United. The match was played at The Hawthorns. 25,534 spectators.

West Brom surrendered a two-goal lead to Newcastle United as both teams shared the points in a thriller on Tuesday evening.

Hal Robson-Kanu opened the scoring in first half stoppage for West Brom. Sam Field doubled the Baggies’ lead in the second half.

However, two goals in quick succession from Ciaran Clark and a Jonny Evans own goal earned the magpies a valuable point.

Newcastle end losing streak

It could have been all three points for the Magpies if DeAndre Yedlin had just delayed his run slightly to set up Aleksander Mitrovic who’s goal was disallowed.

The first real chance of the game came via an error from Ben Foster as a he completely missed a cross from Yedlin and required Ahmed Hegazi to clear the ball off the line on 19 minutes.

West Brom grew into the game as Salomon Rondon hit a curling effort from 30 yards which clipped the top of the Newcastle bar on 21 minutes as Karl Darlow looked unfazed.

West Brom began to put Newcastle under pressure at the end of the half as in the 38th minute Kanu outjumped Clark but could only head straight at Darlow from three yards out.

In the first and only minute of added on time Kanu eventually made Newcastle pay for losing focus defensively at the end of the half.

Evans sprayed a ball out wide to Kieran Gibbs who touched the ball past Yedlin and set up Kanu for a simple header to put the Baggies 1-0 up at half time.

In the second half West Brom added a second goal to double their lead through local lad Field in the 56th minute..

The lead didn’t last long as Newcastle responded in the 59th minute with Clark losing his man in the box to head home from a Matt Ritchie corner.

Despite constant pressure and substitutions from Newcastle they couldn’t find a way through and it seemed like it would be another defeat for the magpies.

However, substitute Jonjo Shelvey played a delightful ball into Yedlin who won a free kick on the edge of the box.

Ritchie took the resulting free kick in the 83rd minute as it first took a deflection off Rondon, which then deflected onto Evans and then eventually finding its way into the net.

The travelling Toon Army were in dreamland as they were used to seeing their team roll over after going 2-0 down in previous years, but this team has character under Rafa Benitez.

With Chelsea up next it was crucial that the Magpies picked up at least a point in this game against team who haven’t won in the league since August.