Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace: Saints leave it late to return to winning ways

Southampton ended Crystal Palace's run of four successive wins on Wednesday night as they came from a goal down to defeat the Eagles 3-1 at a relieved St Mary's.

Christian Benteke had put Sam Allardyce's team ahead, before Nathan Redmond equalised for the Saints on the stroke of half-time.

After a flurry of missed chances, the hosts at last pulled away, scoring two goals in two minutes late on through Maya Yoshida and James Ward-Prowse, ensuring they would be victorious for the first time in a month.

The result keeps Claude Puel's men in the top half of the Premier League, while Palace remained locked in a brutal relegation battle though have a game in hand to pull clear.

Early chances for both sides

The home side undoubtedly got out of the blocks the faster on this mild spring evening, nearly taking the lead in the first minute, when Shane Long fired just wide after being played through intelligently by Redmond.

The Irishman didn't have to wait a while for his next opportunity, but couldn't make any meaningful contact after Ward-Prowse's ball over the top somehow found its way through to him.

Yet before the quarter of the hour mark, it was the in-form Eagles' turn to come tantalisingly close to going ahead.

Luka Milivojević's free-kick had Southampton 'keeper Fraser Forster rooted to the spot, but his right-footed effort didn't curl back quite enough; whistling past the near post.

The chances continued to come at regular intervals. Puel's side regained the initiative soon after the Milivojević scare, as Redmond forced an impressive Wayne Hennessey save, with a header from a deep Cédric Soares cross.

However, while Southampton were just about in control of the game's tempo, Palace were a constant threat when they did get forward. Benteke used his trademark aerial ability to nod the ball into the path of Wilfried Zaha, but the Englishman-turned-Ivorian saw his powerful effort from inside the area blocked.

Goals at last

Almost inevitably on the half hour mark, the deadlock was broken, although perhaps unexpectedly, it was the visitors that took the lead.

A short, sudden burst from Zaha fixed the Southampton defence, allowing Andros Townsend to get in behind on the overlap. The winger then sent in a low cross, which provided a routine finish for Benteke, capping off a fabulous team move to put Palace in front.

Benteke celebrates giving Palace the lead. Photo: Getty.

With the score-sheet finally troubled, the game belatedly settled down a little, but the talking points kept on coming. The Saints were adamant that Jeffrey Schlupp had handled the ball just inside the area, but referee Roger East waved away the strong claims for a penalty.

Just moments later, Long went down under a challenge from Milivojević, which was the cue for another set of cries for a spot-kick from the hosts. Yet once again, East was unmoved.

And then, on the stroke of half-time, a frustrated Southampton were rewarded for their persistence. Steven Davis' cross found its way to Redmond at the back post and, although not the cleanest of volleys, his left-footed strike had enough to beat Hennessey and send the Saints into the break on level terms.

The Eagles players were convinced that Zaha had been fouled by Davis in the build-up to the equaliser but, after having two decent penalty shouts denied moments earlier, the hosts would argue that justice was done.

Redmond is congratulated following his equaliser. Photo: Getty.

Second half follows same pattern

Just as in the first-half, Southampton began the final period the better, and came very close to taking the lead in the 50th minute.

Redmond, playing with an assured confidence following his goal, found Ward-Prowse with a low cross. The 22-year-old's effort from close-range couldn't find its way through the wall of desperate Palace defenders before Cedric put the rebound just wide.

The Saints kept knocking on the door, with Long once again being played through, this time by Dušan Tadić. However once again, the pacey striker's finishing let him down, as his chip was not delicate enough and floated harmlessly over the bar.

It simply wasn't Shane Long's night. Photo: Getty.

Just as in the first-half though, while Palace did not attack often, when they did, they caused problems. Benteke caused yet more havoc in the air, finding Martin Kelly with a cushioned header, but the defender's shot cannoned back off the post.

Before the home fans had been able to take a breath, they were tearing their hair out, as Long once again missed a golden opportunity.

Out of the four chances he had had up to this point, this one, after a delicate ball from Tadić, was surely the best of the bunch, but he still could not find the net, as Hennessey was equal to his effort.

Southampton came close once more with ten minutes to go, but Davis' shot from goal-bound range was brilliantly blocked by substitute Damian Delaney.

Late flourish sees Saints through

Just as it looked like the spoils would be shared and the Saints would have to endure the familiar feeling of being unable to make their statistical dominance pay, they emphatically surged to victory in the final minutes of the encounter.

First, centre-back Maya Yoshida demonstrated to his more attacking-minded team-mates how to put a chance away, finding himself in the right place to tap-in and end the Palace resistance.

With St Mary's still celebrating, they witnessed their side double their advantage, as Cédric found Ward-Prowse after a good run, allowing the Englishman to slot home and finish the job.

Yoshida wheels away after giving the Saints a late lead. Photo: Getty.

The result means Southampton cement their position in the top-half of the table, while Palace's fantastic winning run is ended, plunging them right back into the centre of the relegation battle.