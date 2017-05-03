Chelsea and Liverpool ready to fight for Virgil van Dijk this summer. Photo: Getty / Adrian Dennis

One of the final times Virgil van Dijk lined up for Southampton this season happened to be against Liverpool, who, along with Chelsea, now hope to suit him up in their own colours next year.

Before his unfortunate injury against Leicester in January van Dijk was the subject of transfer rumours, especially with Man City and Chelsea, but his absence from the team-sheets has coupled with a lack of stories surrounding his future -- until now.

While Antonio Conte will look to make the most of a swap deal that includes Mönchengladbach-loanee Andreas Christensen, Jürgen Klopp wants to shift out Andre Wisdom in an attempt to make space for the Netherlands international.

Still looking to strengthen

Despite boasting a brilliant back five and back-ups, Conte still feels he needs additions; Gary Cahill and David Luiz recently made it into the PFA team of the year.

Nathan Ake and Kurt Zouma also keep the bench warm when it could be argued that their talents are worthy of a starting spot.

If The Blues were able to lure van Dijk away, Zouma and Ake's futures would likely be under question, spending a season out on loan could be the fate of the former.

Another talented Chelsea centre-back in Christensen is the one that Conte is willing to let go, as the young-Dane fits the bill for a Saints star.

Wealth and Wisdom

As for The Reds of Anfield, their own out-on-loan defender has seen his fair share of teams, by August Klopp aims to permanently move Wisdom to another.

Derby, a team who have seen his talents previously during a loan spell in 2013/14, could splash out £4m on the England U21 international.

If this were to take place, it would clear up the squad gap for Liverpool to in-turn splash their own sum of around £50 on another Saints star.

In a potentially busy few months for Klopp, a defensive rejig is at the forefront of issues and van Dijk along with a new more-confident goalkeeper could fix that.