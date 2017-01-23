Sunderland's Papy Djilobodji charged with violent conduct

Above: Papy Djilobodji in a confrontaion with Darren Fletcher in Sunderland's 2-0 defeat to West Brom | Photo: Getty Images/Shaun Boterill

Sunderland AFC defender Papy Djilobodji has been retrospectively charged with violent conduct by the FA after an incident during Saturday's 2-0 defeat to West Brom.

Another blow to the squad

It was another frustrating afternoon for David Moyes' Black Cats, with two excellent first-half volleys from Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt giving the in-form Baggies a comfortable victory.

The frustration proved too much for the central defender, as he was involved in an incident with Fletcher where he looked to punch the former Manchester United midfielder.

Though the referee didn't see at the time of incident, a judgement from video has seen the Senegal international charged and has until 6pm on Tuesday, January 24 to reply to the charges against him.

Understand where they are coming from

Djilobodji's imminent absence will only add to Moyes' woes, with Jordan Pickford, Jan Kirchhoff, Steven Pienaar, Duncan Watmore, Paddy McNair, Lynden Gooch and Lee Cattermole are all unavailable while Lamine Kone, Wahbi Khazri and Didier Ndong away on international duty.

It was another frustrating afternoon for loyal supporters who travelled to the Midlands, who booed off the side at half-time and full-time and Moyes admitted that he understand's their frustrations.

"I totally understand them," Moyes told Sky Sports. "I'm a supporter myself, maybe if we had three points more we might be where people would expect us to be."

"But we are not that far away," he stated. "A win would have taken us out of the relegation zone."

"The performances recently have not been how we would have liked," the Scotsman stressed. "And we are the first to admit that."

"But there are mitigating circumstances for that," he said. "Sunderland fans have been in this position before."

"If any fans know about this situation," Moyes concluded. "It is our supporters in recent years."

Sunderland will host Tottenham at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, January 31 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.