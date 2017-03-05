Sunderland 0-2 Manchester City: Sané and Agüero goals keep Sunderland rock bottom

INCIDENTS: Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City. The match was played at the Stadium Of Light. 41,107 spectators.

Goals in each half from Sergio Agüero and Leroy Sané saw Manchester City move up to third and ease to a 2-0 win and away at bottom-of-the-table Sunderland.

Clinical when they have to be

Manchester City were never really at their best in this game, but they took their chances when they had to and cruised past a Sunderland team who were lacking any real quality.

City broke through three minutes before half-time through Agüero, grabbing his fifth goal in his last four visits to Wearside. Yaya Touré got the better of a 50-50 with Adnan Januzaj and that opened things up with a lot of Sunderland players caught up the field.

Raheem Sterling was fed on the right side of the box and he passed one in for Agüero who ghosted in behind Lamine Koné and dinked the ball in at the near post.

Pep Guardiola's team then doubled their lead just shy of the hour mark through Sané. It was a similar effort to the first goal, as City played through the attempted high press from Sunderland, with David Silva finding space and releasing Sane in behind down the left of the box, who then drilled it across goal with the inside of the right post aiding his finish.

Game of few chances

The game was actually a decent contest up until Agüero opened the scoring and the better of the few opportunities in the first-half fell Sunderland's way.

The best of those was clearly in the 20th minute when Jermain Defoe struck the foot of the left post. It was good, tight passing from Didier N'Dong and Fabio Borini to give Defoe a sight of goal from 25 yards and his early right foot strike nearly caught out Willy Caballero.

The other few threats Sunderland posed came from set pieces as Billy Jones connected well with a couple of corners, but he and the team never looked like really scoring.

The chances piled up for City more in the latter stages of the game as they were afforded more space from the tired Sunderland bodies.

Young Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford was forced into a couple of fine saves in the second half to deny Agüero and Silva from making the scoreline tell a more fitting tale of how the game went.

The win for City - who never really got out of second gear - puts them back in third position in the Premier League table and within eight points of leaders Chelsea, who take on West Ham United at the London stadium on Monday night.

Meanwhile, David Moyes' Sunderland side remain rooted to the bottom of the league and are six points from safety after this weekend's results. They have another fortnight gap now before their next game, when they host Burnley.