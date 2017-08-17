Swansea City targeting “two or three” more additions claims Paul Clement

Paul Clement at his press conference. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City are aiming to bring in two or three more players into the club before the transfer window closes, according to manager Paul Clement.

The club has recently received a cash injection, following the sale of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton for a reported £45 million, a club record sale.

The Welsh side will be looking for a replacement for Sigurdsson in addition to strengthening other areas.

What did Clement say?

In his pre-match press conference for their clash against Manchester United, Clement said: "My conversations with chairman and owners, I spoke to them last night and what we will do moving forward, funds are available to strengthen the squad," said the Swansea boss.

"It’s a big challenge (replacing Sigurdsson), no question," Clement went on to say. "We hope we can potentially bring in two or three players to strengthen us in various positions.

"I have spoken about where would be the ideal situations to deal with.” The former Chelsea assistant said. “The market is fluid, you might be looking for two forward players and a midfielder, but if you had better options for midfielders and not forwards you would look at that."

Who are Swansea targeting?

Swansea’s only senior signings this summer have been Roque Mesa from Las Palmas, Erwin Mulder from Heerenveen while Tammy Abraham has also joined on loan from Chelsea.

The main links so far have been Mesa’s former teammate Jonathan Vieira of Las Palmas, while his future is still uncertain it appears the club will only let him go should Swansea or any other potential buyer pays his £26.7 million release clause.

Joe Allen of Stoke City has also been rumoured. Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes confirmed that the club received an inquiry for the player from Swansea, but “we told them we aren’t interested and that should be the end of the matter.”

Nacer Chadli of West Brom has also been heavily linked to the club for the second summer in a row, but his club appear to be sticking to their £25 million valuation of the player.

Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony could also be returning to the Liberty Stadium, with rumours of a potential £13 million move for the Ivorian, just one million more than what Swansea paid for him four years ago.