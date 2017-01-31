Odion Ighalo close to £20m move to China

photo credit: Dan Mullan/Getty

Watford and Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo is set for a move to Chinese club Changchun Yatai as both teams have agreed a fee of £20m.

The Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri said that both clubs have come to an agreement on the fee with just a few more things to sort out before the deal can be complete.

Ighalo not so in-form for the Hornets

Odion was in great form last season finding the net 17 times, however has only scored twice this season in all competitions so it is clear his form has dropped and a move is needed away from Vicarage Road.

Ighalo, who has played 18 times this season for the Hornets, has also agreed personal terms with the Chinese club.

The 27-year-old joined Watford from Granada on a loan deal in 2014. He then signed permanently for the Hertfordshire club and has now made 100 appearances for Watford.

Earlier on this season, Ighalo was a target for West Brom however the Baggies and Watford failed to agree on a fee for the Nigerian.

Ighalo’s move may not be a big downfall for Watford

In this transfer window Watford have signed some more attacking players to boost their frontline. Mauro Zarate joined from Italian side Fiorentina on a two-and-a-half-year-deal and Watford also managed to sign M’Baye Niang who joined on loan from AC Milan.

Odion not the only one leaving Hertfordshire

Ighalo is not the only player that is likely to leave as the transfer window shuts today. Other Premier League side Hull City have put in a £3m bid for Adlene Guedioura while Juan Carlos Paredes is being targeted by Greek Side Olympiakos.

Sky sources have also that said Championship side Birmingham City are close to signing youngster Jerome Sinclair on loan till the end of the season.