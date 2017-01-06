West Ham United's bid for Robert Snodgrass rejected by Hull City

Above: Robert Snodgrass in action for Hull City | Photo: Getty Images/Julian Finney

It has been reported that West Ham United have had a £3 million bid rejected by Hull City for midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

Not going anywhere

The 29-year-old has been in fine form for the Tigers this season, with the Scottish international scoring seven goals under former manager Mike Phelan.

The Scottish international has been at the KCOM Stadium since 2014, but was linked with a move away from Humberside before a one-year extension was activated.

This is the latest transfer rejection that has been made public in the past few days for the Hammers, with failed bids for Jermain Defoe, Scott Hogan and Moussa Dembele all been revealed in the last few days.

Worth more than that

Their biggest attempt was certainly for the young superstar Dembele, who has been rocking the Scottish league in his debut season with 19 goals in all competitions.

The Frenchman has been linked with moves to some of the biggest clubs in the country, but the club assistant coach Chris Davies stated that he is worth more than the £20million that the Hammers bid for the 20-year-old.

"That was definitely well below his valuation," Davies told Sky Sports. "That's for sure."

"The manager spoke pretty clearly on that situation previously," he stated. "There has been no formal bid or anything like that."

"It is at the moment speculation but it's well below the valuation of the club," the assistant stressed. "The message has been pretty clear from the manager, he spoke about it last month."

"For us, we know this is the best place for Moussa to develop and improve," Davies concluded. "He is still 20-years-old, he has development left in him."

