Megan Campbell talks assists and a return to fitness

Image credit: Getty Images

After Manchester City’s FA Cup final win at Wembley, VAVEL briefly spoke to Megan Campbell about her return from injury and her legendary throw-ins.

Long-awaited return

Having signed from Florida State University just before the start of the 2016 season, fans were given a taster of what Campbell brings to the table in a brace of friendlies against two Swedish sides. Picking up an injury early in the season, the Irish international was soon side-lined after making a return to fitness and barely featured for the Citizens last year. But having proven herself to be a sterling defender, Campbell was rewarded with a new deal by Nick Cushing before the start of the Spring Series and has slowly been picking up the minutes this year, a brace of assists against Reading a reminder of a very special weapon in her armoury.

“Being out for so long – I think it was up to eight months and previous to that I had another injury – so for me it was just getting minutes back on the grass and thankfully I was able to do that today. Towards the end I think my legs were getting heavy and I was feeling it but it was just nice to be back.”

Picking up four assists over two games, Campbell’s remarkable throwing ability ended up playing second fiddle to her superb crossing in the final, the defender much happier with the ball at her feet than in her hands,

“I definitely prefer to be kicking them, especially in a team like this; we like to get the ball down. I’ve said it many times, that’s what we do, we get the ball down on the grass and we play but obviously if it comes to it where that’s needed it’s a great asset to have but I’d rather play with my feet than my hands.”

After three years in the American collegiate system Campbell is more than aware of the penchant in the NWSL for flip-throws but visibly balked at the idea of taking any, though many fans would love to see a flip-throw on a cold Wednesday night away to Yeovil.

Laughing before going off to celebrate City’s cup triumph, the defender said she was happy to, “Just stick to the normal ones for now.”