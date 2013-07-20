Bayern crush Hamburg in Telekom Cup

FC Bayern Munich defeated Hamburger SV 4-0 in their first pre season match under new coach Pep Guardiola.

The treble winners looked the better side right from the get-go. Toni Kroos had already seen his shot tipped away by the outstanding Jaroslav Drobny in goal for Hamburg earlier in the match when Bayern opened the scoring. Despite a valiant effort from Drobny, who pulled off a double save to deny Claudio Pizzaro, Jérôme Boateng could not be kept out, and slammed home to put Bayern ahead.

Hamburg’s best chance of scoring came in the first half, when Jacques Zoua’s shot was saved by Tom Starke’s outstretched leg.

New signing Thiago Alcântara was deployed in a deep midfield position by coach Pep Guardiola. The youngster showed why his former coach was so eager to sign him, as he produced an outstanding performance, creating the moment of the game in the second half as he lofted a beautiful pass over the defence to Franck Ribéry who cushioned it down for Mario Mandžukić to make it 2-0.

Bayern were gifted a third when Drobny, who had put in a decent performance up to that point, committed an error which allowed Toni Kroos to fire home.

The humiliation was not over yet. In the 52nd minute Thomas Müller made it 4-0, heading in a perfect cross from captain Phillip Lahm.

If anything at all, Hamburg can take heart from the match with it being a relative improvement from the 9-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of Bayern in the Bundesliga last season.

Bayern Munich will go on to face Borussia Mönchengladbach in the final of the Telekom Cup after the hosts registered a shock 1-0 victory over Borrusia Dortmund earlier that day.