Barça embarrass Thailand in Bangkok

Barcelona made things easy for themselves in their friendly match against Thailand.

Neymar would have been thrilled with the outcome as the forward managed to net his first goal at the Catalan club, tapping in Cesc Fàbregas’ low cross in the 12th minute of the match.

Thailand barely had time to catch their breath before Lionel Messi won a penalty for his side, and then duly converted to make it 0-2 to the visitors.

Pedro Rodríguez soon got in on the action as he fired in a shot that rocketed into the back of the net.

Messi and Pedro knocked in goals number four and five, before Thailand gave their fans in the stadium something to cheer about as they converted a penalty to make it 1-5 before half time.

Pedro completed his hattrick early in the second half as he lobbed a long pass over the advancing ‘keeper. Alexis Sánchez made in 1-7 soon after, tapping in Andres Iniesta’s cross.

Barcelona’s next and final pre-season friendly will be against a Malaysian XI in Kuala Lumpur this weekend.