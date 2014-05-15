Thiago Alcantara will miss the World Cup this summer

Spanish international Thiago Alcantara has suffered a relapse in his knee injury which see's him miss the German cup final against Borussia Dortmund but more importantly the World Cup in Brazil this summer.

The 23 year old was named in Del Bosque's 30 man provisional squad earlier this week but will have to be replaced now due to tearing his knee ligmaent on Monday. The first time the injury occured was back in March against Hoffenheim and so since then he has been out recovering yet not long after returning back to training the injury returned.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayerns cheif executive said that -

"This is bitter for Thiago and I feel sorry for him"

"A young man who wanted to come back at the World Cup and suddenly his dreams are burst. We will take care of him now and make sure he is fit at the start of the season."

Spain will have to play without him now but have a possible replacement in Atletico Madrid's Koke, the games where Thiago might have played will see Koke take part instead.