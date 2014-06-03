Switzerland face Peru, as the World Cup draws nearer

Switzerland prepare for their World Cup campaign with a tricky international friendly against South American outfit Peru.

Switzerland are deemed as the dark horses of this Summers World Cup, with the European side displaying a series of emerging talents in their side. Ricardo Rodriguez is one of the hottest prospects in European football, with the 21 year old demonstrating an outstanding season with his club side Wolfsburg.

Peru will pose a serious threat to Switzerland, with the South American side showcasing an imperative performance against England last week. Switzerland will play France, Honduras and Equator during the month of June, while in Brazil.

Switzerland will hope that this game against Peru, will give them an insight into the threats and philosophy that Ecuador may form when player Switzerland in Brazil.

It's rumoured that a lot of players will be rested with the likes of Shaqiri only likely to play some part in the game. This will be Ottmar Hitzfeld's side last opportunity to showcase their credentials before the commence of the World Cup. Many fringe players will feel that this game will give them opportunities to break the barriers, and claim their place in the starting 11.

I can only see a Switzerland win tonight, with the European side a far superior outfit for most teams in world football. Switzerland won 7 of their 10 qualifying games, going invincible through the 10 qualifying round.