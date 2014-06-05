El Salvador vs. Ivory Coast: Drogba, Gervinho power Les Elephants to 2-1 victory

The Africans stepped up their preparations ahead of this summer’s world cup in Brazil and Coach Sabri Lamouchi gave a strong indication of what his first team may look like in Brazil b y naming a strong squad for the international friendly. Manchester City midfielder, Yaya Toure, Roma’s Gervinho, costless-agent Didier Drogba, Lille’s Salomon Kalou and Newcastle’s Cheick Tiote all started.

The Africans were strong right from the start of the game as it took only eight minutes to dismantle the El Salvadorian defence as Drogba dropped to the midfield and gave a sublime ball through to Gervinho who then calmly dribbled past Derby Carrillo to slot in the first goal.

Three minutes before the interval, Gervinho with his quick feet burst down the left flank and gave a low cross to Drogba who also finished calmly.

Ivorian goalie, Boubacar Barry was on holiday until the 73rd minute when he was truly tested as Darwin Ceren unleashed a left foot drive which was pushed wide. Two minutes later, Liverpool defender Kolo Toure charged Jonathan Aguilla recklessly for a header in the penalty area and a spot kick was awarded for substitute Arturo Alvarez to convert.

The Ivorian team dubbed “the Golden generation” back at home will face Colombia, Greece and Japan in Group C at the World Cup in Brazil. Largely unfortunate since this crop of players burst into the lime light, there is pressure from the home fans for the team to make a mark on the global scene.

Having failed at last year’s African cup of nations in South Africa where Nigeria, eventual winners ended their sojourn in the Quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory, Brazil 2014 will be the last major international tournament for most of the influential players in the team especially those who are already above the age of 30.

Ivory Coast will start their World Cup campaign agaisnt Japan on the 14th of June at Arena Pernambuco in Recife.