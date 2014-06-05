Desert Foxes in continental  command ahead of Brazil  World Cup

Algeria will be making her second consecutive World Cup appearance in Brazil and where buoyed with their 3-1 demolition of Armenia in a friendly match- the result of which has propelled the country to the summit of the African zone in the new FIFA rankings.

Drawn in Group H where the foxes will battle Belgium, Korea and Russia, the North Africans exited the scene four years in South Africa rock bottom of their group without scoring a single goal and even exited the 2013 AFCON very early. Off course after such disappointments, they will be desperate to find the net in Brazil to make up for the poor showings which included a 0-0 stalemate against an England side managed by current Russia coach Fabio Capello.

Though, it looks like Algeria has lain to rest the ghost of their past and can now move forward hoping for the best. Les Fennecs qualified for their second world cup appearance in a row thanks to an away goal’s triumph in a playoff against Burkina Faso and the price was a place in Group H alongside Belgium, Russia and South Korea. This will be Algeria’s fourth World Cup appearance, a journey that has had more disappointments for the desert foxes.

Algeria has had little to celebrate ever since they were crowned the 1990 African Cup of Nation’s champions. However, their qualification to Brazil 2014 sparked wild celebrations last November with fans and players looking towards the soccer extravaganza.

Having being the first African country to defeat an European opponent back in Spain 1988, a 2-1 win over West Germany in their opening game, a lot more has been expected from the North African side but disappointment tells the rest of the tale.

Algeria played its first recognized international football game in 1963, becoming one of the first African countries to do so and that’s why perhaps, many look up to Algeria as a power-house in African football.

The Algerians have been toppled at the first hurdle in each of their three world cup appearances but made a remarkable debut at the 1982 edition becoming the first African side to defeat a European opposition when they shocked West Germany.

They went on to beat Chile 3-2 but lost to Austria 2-0 and were eliminated via goals difference after West Germany defeated Austria 1-0 to go level on points. The journey in 1986 wasn’t very different but the foxes had to wonder in the wilderness for 20 odd years before it made reappearance in South Africa 2010. This time, Algeria was not ready either. In fact, it was their worst outing ever as they departed the South without scoring a single goal.

Bosnian Coach Vahid Halilhodzic took over in 2011 and he has bundled out some established Algerian internationals but so also he has introduced some fresh hybrids of young talents. He leads these players to Brazil with either of his two well known formations: the 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3. One thing is sure though, Algeria will attempt to right all their previous wrongs in Brazil but a stern test from Belgium, Russia and Korea in Group H represents a brick wall which they will try to break down.