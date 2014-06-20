Italy - Costa Rica Score and Text Commentary of FIFA World Cup 2014

18:58. Thank you for following our coverage of Costa Rica - Italy. A match report of the game will be up shortly.

18:55. The result means that England are out of the competition, while Italy and Uruguay will have to fight it out for the final Group D spot in the round of 16.

18:54. Costa Rica were outstanding against both Italy and Uruguay, and more than deserve their place at the top of Group D.

18:53. Costa Rica have unbelievably qualified for the round of 16!

Full Time: Costa Rica 1-0 Italy

92' Brenes goes close! A wonderful curling effort from the substitutes goes just wide of Buffon's right post.

90' Four minutes to be added on.

88' Just two minutes left. England look like they're going home early.

86' It is unbelievable how many times Italy have been caught offside in this game.

80' Ten minutes to go, and there looks like there is little hope of Italy finding an equaliser.

80' Brenes comes on for goal scorer Ruiz.

73' Campbell has been replaced by Urena.

71' Italy have been unbelievably poor so far.

68' Cerci on for Marchisio. The final roll of the dice for Italy.

66' Tejeda has been replaced by Cubero in the midfield for Costa Rica.

64' Costa Rica has dropped much deeper in the last 5 minutes, and it has, so far, worked well to nullify the attacking threat of Italy.

58' Buffon is forced out of his penalty area in order to clear a wonderful Ruiz pass into the path of Campbell. The game has been very stretched since the interval.

57' The wide player has replaced Candreva.

55' Insigne looks set to come on for Italy also. The youngster has enjoyed a great end to the season with Napoli.

52' Italy are getting closer. Pirlo's 25 yard costless kick forced Navas into another crucial save.

50' Great effort! Darmian cuts in from the left flank and rifles the ball toward the top right corner. Navas is able to tip the ball over the ball however to deny the youngster his maiden international goal.

49' Cassano has been involved in all of Italy's attacks early in this second half.

We're underway for the 2nd half!

18:03. As expected Cassano is coming on for Thiago Motta.

17:54. Costa Rica have played well so far and have, tactically, in an attacking sense, been faultless so far. Their high pressing game has meant that Italy have been unable to play the ball out of their defensive third.

17:49. After impressing in the first game against England, the Azzurri have been lethargic today. The introduction of Thiago Motta and Abate into the starting XI has acted as a self-nullfication. With Cassano, Cerci, Immobile etc. on the bench, Prandelli could be tempted into making a change at half time.

Half Time: Italy 0-1 Costa Rica

45' Two minutes to be added on.

45' Italy have been extremely poor so far. Prandelli will have to make a change soon.

44' Fantastic goal! Tejeda's teasing cross to the back post is met by Ruiz at the far post where he heads the ball off the crossbar and into the net!

44' Goal! Costa Rica take the lead!!

41' Great chance! Ruiz chips the ball into the near post where Duarte attempts to head the ball back over the head of Buffon, however his header floats narrowly over the crossbar.

35' Buffon forced into a save! Bolanos cuts in from the left hand side and curls the ball toward the far corner, but the Italian goalkeeper gets down well and tips the ball wide of the post.

32' Good save! Balotelli latches onto a flick on from Thiago Motta and lashes an 18 yard volley goalward. However, Navas is on hand to palm the ball clear of danger.

30' Balotelli goes close! A wonderful first time ball over the top of the Costa Rican defence from Pirlo is met by Balo, but his attempted volleyed chip is off target. Much better from Italy.

26' Finally! Italy have their first shot on goal and it comes from Motta, however the midfielder's 20 yard volley is dragged harmlessly wide.

17' Italian fans may have preferred to have seen Antonio Cassano come into the side instead of Thiago Motta. The introduction of Motta into the line up was uncharacteristically conservative from Prandelli.

16' Very sloppy play from Italy leads to another corner for Costa Rica. Marchisio's wayward back pass sums up their display so far.

10' Italy are struggling to attack with any real cohesion at the moment. Worrying for both Italy and England fans.

7' Close! Borges wins the near post header but his he is unable to direct the ball goalward.

5' Costa Rica are getting forward well early in this game, and have won the first corner of the game.

1' Marchisio is played through on the left by Pirlo but is adjudged to have been offside. The Italian number 8 could be extremely important for his side today.

We're underway in Recife!

16:58. It is currently 28 degrees in Recife, with humidity at 70%. Extremely difficult conditions for both sides to play in.

16:56. Can Costa Rica cause another upset or will Italy all but qualify for the round of 16 today? Let us know your predictions on Twitter: @VAVEL

16:53. The teams are emerging from the tunnel, with Buffon leading out Italy once again.

16:42. Costa Rica will line up with five at the back. This could mean that Marchisio and Candreva will push very high up on either flank to support Balotelli.

16:26. Costa Rica's dressing room:

16:25. The Azzurri dressing room:

16:21. The Italian squad warming up inside the stadium earlier today:

16:20. Fans slowly making their way into the stadium:

16:10. Official Costa Rica starting XI: Keylor Navas; Cristian Gamboa, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Michael Umana, Christian Bolanos, Oscar Duarte, Yeltsin Tejeda, Junior Diaz; Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz; Joel Campbell.

16:07. Official Italy starting XI: Gianluigi Buffon; Ignazio Abate, Matteo Darmian, Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini; Thiago Motta, Daniele De Rossi, Antonio Candreva, Andrea Pirlo, Claudio Marchisio; Mario Balotelli.

15:56. With the hopes of both the English and Italian populace on the shoulders of the Azzurri, Mario Balotelli has stated that the Queen will owe him a kiss on the cheek if his team win both of their remaining fixtures: "If we beat Costa Rica i want a kiss,obviously on the cheek, from the UK Queen"

15:10. Possible starting XI, Costa Rica: Navas; Gonzalez, Umana, Duarte, Gamboa; Bolanos, Diaz, Tejeda, Borges; Ruiz; Campbell.

15:09. Possible starting XI, Italy: Buffon; Abate, Barzagli, Chiellini, Darmian; De Rossi, Verratti, Pirlo, Marchisio, Candreva; Balotelli.

14:30. Today's game will be played in the Itaipava Arena Pernambuco:

14:26. Chile's Enrique Osses will referee today's Group D fixture:

14:25. Odds: Italy 1/2 Costa Rica 6/1 Draw 3/1

14:21. Last night's defeat the hands of Uruguay leaves England's World Cup fate in the hands of the Azzurri. The Three Lions followers will be hoping that Prandelli's men can beat both Costa Rica and Uruguay in their remaining group stage fixtures to give England any hope of reaching the round of 16.

14:17. One to look: Matteo Darmian - like Campbell, Torino's Darmian proved to be one of the stars of last weekend's Group D openers. Darmian was able keep Rooney at bay, while also linking up with Candreva well throughout his World Cup debut. It will be interesting to see how the full back fares on the left of the Italian defence today however, and if he can have the same joy linking up with Claudio Marchisio.

14:13. One to look: Joel Campbell - the young Arsenal player was outstanding on Saturday, scoring a wonderful second half volley. Mourinho doubts that he will have the same level of performance today, but he is certainly someone that the Italian defence will have to keep a close eye on.

14:11. Despite Pinto's confidence, Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho has seemingly written Costa Rica off ahead of today's game: “It is difficult to make a second big surprise. And now four days after, Joel Campbell is not new, the system, the tactics are not new.”

14:07. Speaking ahead of today's game, Costa Rica coach, Jorge Luis Pinto, believes that his side can record another famous victory, this time over European giants, Italy: “We hope to play even better than we did against Uruguay. Yes, we are in the "group of death" and that’s because the four of us are really good. We are thinking about ourselves and what we can do, how we can improve our tactics, our play with the ball, our transitions and our mistakes from the Uruguay game. That is all.”

14:04. After complaining of exhaustion after Saturday's game, Marco Verratti is also set to be replaced by Thiago Motta.

14:00. In other Italian team news, Iganazio Abate is set to start on the right of the defence. Matteo Darmian, who impressed many with his tireless performance in Manaus will move to left back, allowing Giorgio Chiellini to revert back to his more accustomed role at the heart of the defence.

13:58. Speaking to Goal.com, AC Milan legend, Alessandro Nesta, described the importance of the Italian number one to the Azzurri: “It’s very important to have him in the team, because a good goalkeeper doesn’t only rescue the result with a brilliant save, but can also anticipate your moves. Gigi has a good understanding with his defenders and is always involved in the game. Sometimes you may take a risk, but you know that behind you, there’s Buffon who has already anticipated everything and comes to the rescue. He’s the kind of keeper who gives confidence to the rest of the defence, and that’s very important.”

13:55. Gianluigi Buffon is set to return in goal for Italy after sitting out the opening game.

13:54. Prandelli also acknowledged the threat of Costa Rica in during his press conference: “They are a very fearsome team and for us it will be a particularly difficult match. They know their system of play very well and they have three very good players up front, so there is something to worry about.”

13:50. Immobile's incredible form last season has earned the player a big money move to German giants, Borussia Dortmund.

13:47. The player who could be set to replace Mario Balotelli if he fails to impress Prandelli could be Ciro Immobile. The young forward won the Serie A top scorer award for the 2013/14 season, scoring 22 goals as Torino qualified for the Europa League.

13:45. "He can be decisive and important but as in the last match he must give 100 percent."

13:43. "If we look at the last four years, there are times where he was our weapon, the man who would take us to the moon, then two months later, he was not the same player. What is important is that he concentrates. If he can do that for 90 minutes, then good, if not we will have someone else come in and replace him."

13:40. Speaking ahead of today's game, Italian coach, Cesare Prandelli, stated that Mario Balotelli will need to be consistent throughout the World Cup if Italy are going to have a chance of winning their second World Cup of the 21st Century.

13:38. In Group D's other fixture, Costa Rica recorded a famous victory over 2010 World Cup semi finalists, Uruguay:

13:35. Italy picked up a vital three points in the sticky heat of Manaus on Saturday night, courtesy of goals from Claudio Marchisio and Mario Balotelli against England:

13:33. Both sides recorded impressive victories over England and Uruguay respectively last Saturday, and another win today will all but ensure qualification for the round of 16.

13:30. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's Group D fixture between Italy and Costa Rica.