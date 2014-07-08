World Cup Review: Honduras

As most expected, Honduras’ World Cup campaign ended at the bottom of Group E. Despite some valiant performances along the way, they failed to register a single point. Carlo Costly scored Los Catachros’ only goal against Ecuador, but they failed to hang on for their first ever win in the World Cup finals.

France 3-0 Honduras

Honduras’ World Cup kicked off against eventual group winners France, where they played out a rather physical game, but were simply out-classed. Wilson Palacios’ red card (two yellows) really shot Honduras in the foot, and from then on they were always going to struggle. Two goals from Karim Benzema and an unfortunate - and unlucky - own goal from 'keeper Valladares meant Les Bleus were victorious: 3 goals to nil.

Honduras 1-2 Ecuador

In Honduras’ second match they faced Ecuador in the game they were most likely to get something from. Many of the games we had seen to this point at the World Cup showcased fast flowing football, however Ecuador and Honduras’ direct styles of play made for a game that was equally exciting. A defensive error at the back for Ecuador gifted Carlo Costly the chance, and he fired past Dominguez to put Honduras ahead. Such is the nature of their poor defence, the Ecuadorians hit back straight away: Enner Valencia stabbed home after Paredes’ shot deflected rather fortunately into his path. The game continued to be a close fought contest with some tasty tackles flying in. However, much to Honduras’ misery, Enner Valencia struck gold again. On 65 minutes, his header from a costless kick made it 2-1, and Honduras were denied of their first ever World Cup win.

Honduras 0-3 Switzerland

Their third game was against Switzerland. Any one of Ecuador, Switzerland or Honduras could have proceeded to the last 16 depending on goal-difference, but with Ecuador playing the rampant France, the opportunity was Switzerland’s. They made full use of it too; star man Shaqiri bagged himself a hat-trick to send Honduras home with 0 points.

The positives they can take start and end with the fact they scored a goal - unlike back in South Africa. In fact, that’s their first since 1982 - so it’s certainly a landmark in Honduran football history. If we look at it analytically though, it was more down to Ecuador’s ineptitudes than any sheer quality from Honduras.

Over the course of the tournament they were branded as ‘dirty’ and accused of playing ‘old fashioned football’. And the majority are right; their discipline was embarrassing. As a player you must choose when to go in hard, and when not to. Too many silly fouls and bookings were picked up over the course of the World Cup, and with 2 yellow card suspensions, it can easily have a lasting impact on a nation’s progression as a whole.

Their lack of technical ability meant they were restrained to playing a rather direct style of play, but in truth it wasn’t very successful. Possession is paramount in international football, and when Honduras lump it up field they immediately land a little more pressure upon themselves; another attack to weather.

Making an impression

Noel Valladares. At the peak of his career, with the years catching him up, he took his chance to show his ability. Pulling off some wonderful saves against the likes of France, he was one of Honduras’ bright sparks. Unfortunately for him, he will go home remembering Benzema’s shot which cannoned off the post, before ricocheting off his body and agonisingly in. It required goal-line technology to be rule as a goal. It went down as an own goal, but it wasn’t his fault.

Bernardez proved he’s more than just a large, cumbersome centre back - he is that, but he pulled out a little party trick that nearly got Honduras out of some bother. Stepping up to take Honduras’ direct costless kicks, most people expected him to be lashing it into row z. Proving them all wrong however, he displayed a wonderful dipping technique that almost caught a couple of ‘keepers out. Unfortunately, both of his attempts were matched with equally good saves.

Let downs

Jerry Bentson who had had a fantastic, goal-laden qualification, barely had a sniff of the ball at the World Cup. The few chances which he did have he failed to take, and so he will be disappointed to leave such a small footprint on world football.

Roger Espinoza. Impressive for Wigan, and again in qualification, he was expected to be one of Honduras’ big hopes. He has a talent for shooting from range, but failed to show it in Brazil, and offered little else in terms of attacking impetus.

Where to now?

Such was the nature of Honduras’ exit, manager Luis Suarez has resigned, and so will have no further involvement in international football, much like another famous Suarez - at least for a while. The sad thing for Honduras was that they showed little progression from their attempts four years ago, and with an already ageing squad, the future isn’t exactly bright.