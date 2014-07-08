Miroslav Klose: World Cup Record Breaker

The first semi-final of the 2014 World Cup raised a lot of talking points; Brazil's over-reliance on Neymar and Thiago Silva, Germany becoming the first side to score seven in the last four of the tournament and the host nation being booed off after a dreadful display.

But amongst all of this, history was made. That was when Miroslav Klose tapped the ball past Julio Cesar at the second attempt to put his side up 2-0 and became the highest goalscorer in World Cup history with 16 in four tournaments beginning 2002.

Klose scored a hat-trick, his third in Germany colours, in his World Cup début in an 8-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Japan.

He followed up his treble with goals against the Republic of Ireland and Cameroon in the remaining games in Group E but didn't score in the knock-out phase as Germany finished as runners-up, losing 2-0 to Brazil in the final.

Four years later and it was Germany's turn to host the tournament. The Germans defeated Costa Rica in the opening game in Munich with Klose scoring a brace.

The Polish born striker netted another double in the final group match against Ecuador in a 3-0 victory and netted a late equaliser against Argentina in a quarter-final match Germany went on to win in a penalty shoot-out.

Jürgen Klinnsmann's side were defeated 2-0 in the following round by the eventual winners Italy as Miroslav Klose won the golden boot with his five goals.

In 2010, much was expected of the Germany team, now managed by Joachim Löw, after they finished second at Euro 2008. The team made a promising start with a 4-0 victory over Australia in which Klose scored and despite losing 1-0 to Serbia, made it to the knock-outs with a win by the same scoreline over Ghana.

In the Last 16, Die Nationalmannschaft met an England team who made it to the knock-outs by the skin of their teeth. This less than impressive England side were easily defeated as Klose opened the scoring in a 4-1 victory.

Another quarter-final against Argentina ended in a more convincing victory than in 2006, as Germany ran out 4-0 winners with Klose netting another double. Germany, however, fell at the penultimate hurdle as they lost 1-0 to Spain.

Miroslav Klose went into the 2014 World Cup just one goal behind Ronaldo's record of 15 in World Cup finals. He was subbed on in Germany's second group game against Ghana, with the score 2-1 to the Africans.

Löw put him on knowing full well what he was capable of and his decision paid dividends when Klose re-directed Benedikt Höwedes header into the roof of the net to equal both the score and Ronaldo's record.

The striker didn't start again until the quarter-final win over France last Friday and Löw gave him the nod at centre-forward again in the semi-final when he scored his 16th World Cup goal. Can he score a 17th in Sunday's final?