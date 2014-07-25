Maximilian Arnold declares that he is not moving from Wolfsburg to Arsenal

Wolfsburg's up and coming prospect, Maximilian Arnold, has today ruled out a move to North London.The youngster has stated that he needs some more game time and experience before going onto biggers things at Juventus and Arsenal.

The one time German international made his first team debut in a 2-0 defeat against FC Augsburg in 2011. In 2013 he scored his first professional goal in a 2-2 against 1899 Hoffenheim.

Making 36 Wolfsburg to date and scoring an impressive 10 goals in the prcoess no wonder he has so many admirers throughout Europe. He is contracted at the club till 2017 so he is in no rush to leave the Volkswagen Arena.

The former Dynamo Dresden academy player said to kicker-Sportmagazin:

"Of course the likes of Juventus and Arsenal are clubs you dream about as a child.

"But I am on just 36 Bundesliga appearances. If I was on 150, then it might be different.

"I am a player of Wolfsburg and I am happy to be a part of this team."