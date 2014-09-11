Franz Beckenbauer; Unparalleled And Eternally Indomitable

To attain legendary status, one has to possess that something special, something unique, that leaves the rest awestruck. Franz Beckenbauer, or Der Kaiser, comfortably falls into this category. As a player, he was untouchable; effortlessly perfecting the art of the sweeper with a stunning range of passing, positional awareness and all-round nous regarding the game of football. His foray into management was just as successful, as he became the first man ever to both captain and manage his beloved West-Germany to the pinnacle of world football and loft the World Cup trophy into the sky. The sands of time cannot erase the impact that this giant has had on the beautiful game, and he remains one of the most respected figures in the world football.

Twice selected as European Footballer Of The Year, Der Kaiser won everything there is to win with Bayern Munich, most notably completing a hat-trick of European Cup triumphs to ensure that the trophy stayed in Bavaria permanently. This is an indication of how crucial Franz Beckenbauer was in the development of Bayern Munich from a Regionalliga Süd side into the global superpower we know these days. It is almost incomprehensible to imagine that Die Roten were not a founding member of the Bundesliga, but it is indeed true. However, four domestic titles, four more DFB Pokal triumphs and numerous continental successes with Der Kaiser pulling the strings set a foundation for the future, and one can see why he was given the title of honorary president of the club. Although he is most fondly known for his exploits for Die Roten, it is also worth noting that he won the 1981-1982 Bundesliga title with Hamburger SV, sandwiched by a spell in the North American Soccer League with the legendary New York Cosmos.

Internationally, Franz Beckenbauer excelled on the global stage, with his leadership playing a key part in leading Germany to their 1974 World Cup win at home. The fact that Der Kaiser basically ended up managing the team as manager Helmut Schön started to crumble under the weight of expectation is a testament to his calmness, astute footballing mind and fierce determination. Even the likes of Günter Netzer and Uli Hoeneß, who were negatively affected by a re-shuffle during the tournament after a shock loss to East-Germany in the group stages, were full of praise for leader, with the final against the Netherlands turning out to be a sweet triumph for Die Adler. The first chapter had been written into the international legend of Franz Beckenbauer, with his 1972 European Championship win already having immortalized him for becoming the first player to win both that tournament and a European Cup at that stage. At the age of 31 Der Kaiser retired from international football still at very near his peak powers, a move which could not have been timed more perfectly, in retrospect.

When Franz Beckenbauer also decided to call time on his glittering club career, management was the ideal next step for a man with football in his blood. On his return to Germany from the United States, Der Kaiser was appointed as the new coach of Die Nationalmannschaft, replacing Jupp Derwall. It could have been a spectacular return, but the genius of one Diego Maradona left West-Germany stranded on two World Cup triumphs in the 1986 event. Revenge would be sweet four years later, though, as Der Kaiser took his men all the way against their familiar foes, Argentina, in 1990, placing him alongside Mario Zagallo as the only men to have tasted success in the greatest tournament of all as both player and coach. Afterwards, a spell as manager of Olympique de Marseille beckoned for Franz Beckenbauer, but he only stayed in France for a mere four months, in which the club did manage to win Ligue 1. A return to Bayern Munich was always going to be the next logical step, and Der Kaiser won the Bundesliga and UEFA Cup titles in two short spells between 1993 and 1996 in Bavaria.

In 1994, Der Kaiser took the role of President at Bayern Munich, and set a platform of financial stability and shrewd business decisions that survives to this day. In fact, Franz Beckenbauer is considered by many to be one of the most important contributors to the club being one of the most well-oiled machines in the entire footballing world, and he is a chairman of the advisory board to this day as well as having the title of Honorary Bayern Munich President bestowed upon him. Adding another feather to his cap, Der Kaiser became the Vice-President of the German Football Association in 1998, and spearheaded the campaign for Germany to host the 2006 FIFA World Cup, which ended up being an unequivocal success. Even in this day and age, people listen whenever Franz Beckenbauer makes a comment about the state of German football, and his opinions are respected perhaps more than any other former player or analyst on a global scale.

Der Kaiser is considered as the finest defender ever to grace a football pitch, and his perfection of the notoriously complicated libero role is truly the stuff of legends. His ability to make everything look graceful and effortless was once something which left him in the wake of men who always sweated blood on the pitch, such as Fritz Walter, in the esteem of German football fans, but as time progressed Franz Beckenbauer has come into his own as probably the greatest ever player to represent Die Nationalmannschaft.

The enduring memory of him in the Game Of The Century against Italy in the 1970 World Cup semi-final playing his heart out, arm in sling and hand on heart is proof if ever it were needed that below the calm of the surface there was always the furious fire of competition driving Der Kaiser on. His selection into the World Team Of The 20th Century in 1998 and appearance in the FIFA World Cup Dream Team in 1992 is added proof of what we all already know;

Franz Beckenbauer is a true legend of football.