Juventus 3-2 Olympiakos: Juve avoid scare in Turin

Juventus came from behind to beat Greek side Olympiakos 3-2 in matchday four of the Champions League. Juve came into the game off of back-to-back Champions League defeats, including a 1-0 reverse in Piraeus two weeks ago, and had never lost three straight games in the Champions League, a feat that Massimiliano Allegri did not want to be responsible for.

The home side started well, but Olympiakos held their own in the opening 20 minutes, as Lichtsteiner, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the Turin-based club, as well as Carlos Tevez, being dangerous for the Old Lady early on. Juve had the majority of the possession before finally creating a opening, which Pirlo took expertly on his 100th Champions League appearance. The veteran Italy midfielder glided a costless-kick over the wall and into the top left-hand corner, a sight familiar to all football fans.

The lead didn't last long for the home side, as four minutes later, Olympiakos won a corner against the run of play. From the corner, Dominguez sent in a curling corner which was met by Botía, who headed home into the top corner, with Buffon and the Juve defence left ball-watching. Juve had the upper hand in the first half, but weren't able to make their positivity count for much as the sides went into the half level. There were several penalty appeals from either side, with the referee turning all decisions away.

Half-time: Juventus 1-1 Olympiakos

Juve knew the challenge that lay ahead of them, as another defeat would almost definitely end their chances of qualifying from Group A. Tevez was booked early on in the half, and had a number of opportunities, before Juventus Stadium was silenced by N'Dinga. In another set-piece play, i Bianconieri half-cleared the danger, before Giannis Maniatis crossed the ball into N'Dinga, who put the ball past Buffon.

Olympiakos had the lead for all of five minutes, and within that time, went 3-2 down. Fernando Llorente, who came on minutes before, rose well to head the ball. His header hit the bar before bouncing off the back of Roberto in the Olympiakos goal, as Juve went level. Llorente and the rest of the team celebrated, and just over 60 seconds later, the home side went in front.

Paul Pogba was making his 100th appearance for Juventus, and capped off a great display with his first-ever Champions League goal. The young French midfielder messed up originally, his backheel bouncing off of Botia as he lashed home what turned out to be the winner from 20 yards.

There were more chances for Juve to make the lead more comfortable, with Llorente and Tevez having a number of opportunities blocked. There was not a better chance than in the final minute of added time, however, when Tevez was brought down in the penalty box. Arturo Vidal stepped up to take the penalty, but Roberto did a fantastic job of keeping out the Chilean's penalty.

Full-time: Juventus 3-2 Olympiakos