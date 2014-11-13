Greece - Faroe Islands: Bottom of Group F clash at the Karaiskakis Stadium

With both sides struggling for points in Group F of the qualifying stages for Euro 2016, one would expect it to be a tight affair. Despite their poor form, however, you would favour Claudio Ranieri's Greece to see off Lars Olsen's Faroe Islands.

Since Greece's strange World Cup outing in Brazil this summer - where they managed to get through Group C in second place despite only scoring two goals and winning one game, before eventually exiting on penalties to Costa Rica in the round of 16 - Ranieri's side's performance have left a lot to be desired. They have taken just one point from their three qualifying games, losing 1-0 to Romania and 2-0 to Nothern Ireland - drawing 1-1 with Finland - leaving them in a difficult position if they are to reach Euro 2016.

Since 2004 when Greece sensationally won the European Championships despite being ranked outsiders, they have managed to reach all but one of the major international competitions, and have remained inside the top twenty sides in the FIFA rankings. It is a testament to their spirited, gritty performances, and they are going to need all that determination to make it through Group F. A winnable game against the Faroe Islands might be just what the doctor ordered.

The Faroe Islands are not fairing much better in their current qualifying campaign, as they sit bottom of Group F with no points from their opening three fixtures. They have also only managed one goal, conceding six as they slipped to defeats against Hungary - 1-0 - group leaders Northern Ireland - 2-0 - and Finland - 3-1. Indeed, Olsen's Faroe Islands have not won an international game since March, where they saw off international minnows Gibraltar 4-1 - hardly a feather in the cap for Olsen's side.

Greece have a chance to really make a mark in a group they have so far struggled to get ahold of, and pick up a valuable three points in the process. Ranieri, recognising the dismal performances of late, has torn up the squad and invited some new players to the fold. Kostas Mitroglou has been asked to sit out the game, as has veteran Giorgios Samaras. Thanassis Dinas (Panathinaikos), Christos Tasoulis (Panionios) and Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens) make the cut in a surprising squad selection - but perhaps a necessary one. Ranieri realises that he must do something in order to chance his side's fortunes around - and quickly at that.