Ilkay Gündogan's future in doubt

Ilkay Gündogan's future will probably be one of the big transfer sagas this summer - despite the fact that the midfielder and Borussia Dortmund have already found an agreement to part company this summer.

If anyone asks BVB about Gündogan's future these days, they will get always the same answer: "No new status."

In the meantime, the big European papers link the 24-year-old with a move to a list of Champions League teams. By now, three top favourites to sign have appeared: Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Why hasn't Gündogan got his move yet?

The latter were named as Gündogan's new club at the end of April. Sky Sport News HD and local paper Der Westen both reported that Gündogan's move to the Red Devils is a done deal with United said to have found an agreement on a €30m transfer.

However, Hans-Joachim Watzke denied the reports and said that there was no contact with Manchester United by then. The fourth-placed Premier League side seem now to have put other targets at the top of their summer hit-list, Mirror Sport understands.

Bayern Munich were close to agreeing with Gündogan, Bild reported last week, but decided not to sign him despite advanced talks. The paper named huge salary claims of Gündogan's agents, his father Irfan and uncle Ilhan, - according to reports, they want more than €10m a year - as a reason for the failure of the talks. Bayern's leadership was divided about the central midfielder's qualities after the disappointing DFB-Pokal final against VfL Wolfsburg as well.

As moves to Manchester or Munich seem unlikely at the moment, Barcelona are favourites to sign the Bundesliga champion of 2012 - Spanish media outlet Diario Sport reported.

There were rumours about a completed medical and an imminent signing, but the transfer ban until January 2016 is a problem, because it would mean that Gündogan can't play in an official match until the transfer ban ends. The Catalans don't want to pay the enormous salary for him, too.

Considering the talks that failed and all the rumours that seem to be wrong, Bild now headline: Gündogan gambled away!

Can Borussia Dortmund move Güdogan on before he leave for free?

It's still uncertain if Watzke can keep his promise, as he said that Gündogan will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. The nine-time international with Turkish roots needs to find a new club soon.

BVB have made a plan to receive a transfer fee for him and not letting him go as a free agent after his contract expires after the upcoming season, according to Bild: If Gündogan doesn't choose his new employer soon, he has to leave or to extend his contract.

Is he on the brink og signing for his new club? His future emerges as one of the very biggest transfer sagas this summer.