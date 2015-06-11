Genoa interested in Joel Obi

Genoa look set to swoop for Inter Milan youth academy graduate Joel Obi in coming weeks

The Grifone are reportedly looking at a one year loan deal with option to purchase at the end of it after so many games and are looking to have the deal wrapped up in coming weeks.

The 24-year-old Nigerian forward has been in Italy with Inter since moving from local Nigerian boys club NEPA Lagos a decade ago when he was tipped for great things. Obi's deal with Inter was due to run until 2017 but it is unlikely that he will ever pull on the Nerazzurri again.

Lack of playing time for Obi

Obi, who made just 2 Serie A starts last term and eleven league appearances in total is widely regarded as a fringe player for the Nerazzurri who endured another below par season finishing eighth. Furthermore Obi made just six more appearances in all competitions during the season, five of which were in the Europa League with the other appearances being a mere cameo as Inter won 2-0 in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 against Sampdoria.

The central midfielder has played over half a century of games for the club in his ten years and he also had a brief loan spell with financial strugglers Parma in the 2013/14 season where he featured eight times.

Genoa after Juve pair

Genoa haven't been linked with all that many players as they look to build on their superb sixth placed finish. Italian youth international Daniele Rugani of Juventus has been linked with a switch to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Kingsley Coman, another Juve youngster is said to be on the list for Genoa too.

Lots of Goodbyes?

Genoa could well lose rising keeper Mattia Perin, who signed a new contract last week, during the summer with a whole host of clubs both domestically and abroad sniffing around. Napoli are reportedly lining him up as second choice if they can't re-sign Pepe Reina while Bayern München of the Bundesliga are said to be huge admirers.

Andrea Bertolacci, 24, is also being linked with a move away from the club with Milan calling. Bertolacci is co-owned by both Genoa and last season's runners up Roma and has been since 2012.

