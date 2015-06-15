Chile 3-3 Mexico: Spoils shared in six-goal thriller

Chile and Mexico played out a six-goal thriller in a 3-3 draw in Group A.

Two goals from Matias Vuoso and a goal from Raul Jimenez were enough to secure a good result for the under-strength Mexican side. Meanwhile, two goals from Arturo Vidal and a goal for Eduardo Vargas weren't enough to secure the three points for the pre-match favourites.

It was a pretty slow start to the second Group A game with neither team taking any risks but the unexpected happened in the 21st minute. Mexico took the lead with a beautifully crafted team goal and Matias Vuoso slotted home from a Juan Carlos Medina knock-down.

The lead didn't last long though. Chile went on the attack and won a corner which was taken with pin-point accuracy from Charles Aranguiz, and was superbly met by Arturo Vidal who powerfully headed home from around the penalty spot.

Not long after, Mexico could have re-taken the lead but Gerardo Flores' header bounced down off the crossbar and was cleared for a corner.

The resulting corner did see Miguel Herrera's side go back in front. A curling left footed corner by Adrian Aldrete was sweetly met by Raul Jimenez whose header was too much for Claudio Bravo in the Chile goal.

Three minutes before the break and Chile were back on level terms again when Vidal's esquisite cross was powered in to the bottom left corner by Eduardo Vargas.

It was an entertaining first half with both teams showing good quality in the final third and showing good intent to secure the three points. Mexico were probably guilty of sitting too deep after they took the lead as they invited pressure, twice resulting in conceding goals.

It took just 10 minutes of the second half for the fifth goal of the game to be scored. Vidal was in the action again when he ran on to an Alexis Sanchez through-ball but was obstructed by Flores, giving referee Victor Carillo no choice but to give a penalty. Vidal made no mistake with the spot kick, sending the 'keeper the wrong way to give the hosts the lead for the first time on the night.

Chile should have been two goals in front but Vidal was adjudged to have been offside, when he played a knock down to Jorge Valdivia who hit a delightful half-volley into the goal. Replays show Vidal was onside.

Jorge Sampaoli's side could've been out of sight but instead Mexico got themselves back in to the game when Vuoso latched on to a Aldrete through ball and made no mistake to get his side back on level terms.

The drama continued, when Valdvia drilled a low shot agonizinly close to the corner of the goal but was the wrong side of the post.

Chile were on the receiving end of another poor offside decision. Mauricio Isla whipped in a lovely low cross for Sanchez to tap home, but the linesman ruled it out. Replays show it was another dubious decision.

Both teams had chances before the end, but neither could clinch the three points. The result means Chile stay top on four points, level with Bolivia who beat Ecuador 3-2 earlier on. The draw for Mexico means they are third on two points, two points behind Chile and Bolivia.