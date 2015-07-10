RB Leipzig sign talented youngster Skopintcev

RB Leipzig have signed Russian under-18 international Dmitrii Skopintcev from the Zenit Saint Petersburg youth ranks. The 18-year-old left-back signed a four-year-contract until summer 2019.

Time to settle down

"We are happy that the move is completed. We now have at least two players for each position", said RB Leipzig's sports director, Ralf Rangnick. "We have analysed a lot of video footage of Dmitrii and we got to know him personally."

Rangnick furthermore added that he has the time to settle down in the new environment.Skopintcev played for Dinamo Moscow in his youth, before he moved to league rivals Zenit in July 2014.

International experience

He has 21 caps in the Russian under-21 league for Zenit's second team, where he scored one goal. He also made seven appearances in the UEFA Youth League, also scoring once, and 50 appearances for Russia's youth teams with one further goal as well.

Someone for the starting eleven?

The 1,77m tall left-back, whose market value is estimated to be around €0.2m (transfermarkt.com), will have difficulties to assert himself as a starter.

Anthony Jung enjoyed a strong 2014-15 campaign and it will not be easy for Skopintcev to oust him out from his regular starting berth. He is rather the back-up defensive player, in the case Jung is injured.

Many new players...

Skopintcev is the fourth big RB Leipzig transfer this summer. The Red Bull-owned club have also signed 20-year-old Davie Selke from Werder Bremen (around an €8m transfer fee), Willi Orban from rivals 1. FC Kaiserslautern (€2m) and the talented full-back Atinc Nukan (€5m) from Besiktas.

...for the promotion goal

RB Leipzig are a very ambitious club. Their goal is to play in the Champions League in the next few years. Even though was yet not communicated to the public, it is pretty obvious that they want to earn promotion this year. That is why RBL has spent about €16m in new players, which is more than any 2. Bundesliga club and some Bundesliga sides can afford.