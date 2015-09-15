Tuesday's top five Champions League goals 15/9

On a Tuesday night inundated with goals and controversy, VAVEL UK choose their top five goals of the first batch of UEFA Champions League group stage games:

5. Alvaro Morata (Juventus) - Manchester City



The prodigal Spanish forward secured an impressive 2-1 away win over Manchester City for Juventus with a fantastic curling effort from the edge of the penalty. Juve's winning goal came in the 82nd minute, after Mario Mandzukic had levelled the game for the visitors.

4. Edinson Cavani (Paris SG) - Malmo

Edinson Cavani scored a wonderful second goal in PSG's comfortable 2-0 victory over Swedish outfit, Malmo. The former Napoli forward headed the ball home, when a cross from the left flank was beautifully backheeled over the heads over two Malmo defenders by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

3. Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven) - Manchester United

The 25-year-old secured a famous victory over English giants Manchester United, with an outstanding headed effort. Narsingh emphatically powered the ball into the bottom corner of David De Gea's net, after Maxime Lestienne curled a delightful cross into the right of the penalty area.

2. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) - Galatasaray

Antoine Griezmann was the protagonist for Atletico Madrid tonight, as his two goal led Diego Simeone's men to an important win over Galatasaray in Turkey. The pick of the brace was the Frenchman's first goal. Juanfran's wonderful drilled cross to the edge of the penalty was brilliantly swept home by Griezmann from the edge of the 18-yard box.

1. Memphis Depay (Manchester United) - PSV Eindhoven

Memphis marked his return to the Philips Stadion with a fantastic solo effort. The youngster slalomed past two PSV defenders on the left of the penalty area, before sliding the ball under the onrushing Jeroen Zoet in goal. Despite the brilliance of this goal, it was not enough for the Red Devils, as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in their first UEFA Champions League group game in two years.